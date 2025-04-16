Portfolio Leader
2025-04-16
Are you passionate for business? Are you commercial, entrepreneurial and love to challenge status quo? Then this role may be for you.
IKEA For Business sales is 4 BEUR and is 10% of IKEA total sales, also continuously growing. Approximately 30% of sales comes from Workspaces, Kitchen and Bedroom, but what many do not know is that Products like OFTAST plate and FÄRGRIK mug sells between 25-35% to Business customers.
In Range Area Workspace & IKEA For Business, we are leading and coordinating Business to Business globally across IKEA. We are responsible for leading the Business Plan and follow up and navigating the direction and portfolio strategies.
We are now looking for a passionate, business minded and driven Portfolio Leader to join us in RA Workspaces and IKEA For Business.
As a Portfolio Leader, you lead the creation of the Business Plan for IKEA For Business across IKEA organizations. You are responsible for navigating (including follow up) of the IKEA for Business portfolio across the full value chain, ensuring that movements towards set portfolio strategies and direction are executed. You will analyze new potential opportunities against the existing portfolio and suggest portfolio improvements and continuously optimizes the portfolio together within Range and across Range Areas, Supply, Retail Concept, IMC and retailers.
We have a team of people in the Range Area working with IKEA For Business that you will keep together. You will report to the Range Area Manager (RAM) and be part of the Range Area Management team.
You work together with the Range Area as well as with many stakeholders across the value chain, you ensure that the portfolio delivers to the IKEA strategies. You facilitate the creation and the delivery of the assigned portfolio through a strong collaboration across teams, and communicate it in a relevant, clear, and structured way.
You have strong knowledge and understanding of IKEA processes. You also have a good understanding of IKEA business model and strong knowledge about our value chain.
You have proven business leadership from project- or portfolio management and you are grounded in IKEA culture and values. You are a strong communicator creating engagement towards common goals and good at building trustful relations with multiple stakeholders. You love to identify and capture business opportunities and have a good understanding of customer needs and how that translates into a product and a business.
You also have a curious mindset; you see challenges as opportunities for development. You are a strong team player, decisive, good at organizing and planning work in a collaborative way. Proven leadership skills, leading team of peers and colleagues towards common goals and analytical skill creating insights on strategic, tactical, and operational level. Fluent in English both written and verbally.
This is a permanent position and placed in Älmhult. We look forward to receiving your application. Please upload your CV and include your responses to the following two questions - in English, no later than April 26th 2025. Please keep your answers short and concise:
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, reach out to Recruiter Christina Appelqvist +46-766-113408.
