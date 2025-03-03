Poker Backend Software Engineer
Relax Tech Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-03-03
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Relax Tech Sweden AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced developer with a passion for poker and cutting-edge technology? Do you excel in Java and Python programming languages? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!
At Relax Gaming in the role as Poker Backend Software Engineer you'll have the chance to use your Java and Python skills working on our renowned poker product and make a significant impact on its future development together with a team of skilled and experienced developers and poker enthusiasts!
We are seen as trendsetters within the online-poker vertical, bringing innovative ideas to the table - always aiming for industry-best in what we decide to do.
With constant improvements, new features, game formats and promotions we have a packed roadmap and a backlog full of ideas. Are you ready to help us bring those ideas to life? Do you have what it takes to push our product to even greater heights?
Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain high-quality backend systems for our poker platform using Java and Python
Contribute to the planning and execution of new features and updates
Collaborate with business and frontend teams to ensure seamless integration and performance
Optimize and improve existing codebase for efficiency and scalability
Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues
Requirements:
At least 3 years of relevant experience in backend development with Java and/or Python
Experience with message queues like RabbitMQ, Kafka or similar
Familiarity with software development methodologies and best practices
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Effective communication skills in English, both written and verbal
Bonus points:
Passion for poker and gaming
Experience in the iGaming industry or a related field
Experience with data sources like Mongo, Redis, MariaDB
Experience in concurrent programming and asynchronous programming
If you are passionate about poker, thrive in a tech-driven environment, and have a strong command of Java and Python, we want to hear from you! Apply now to join Relax Gaming and help shape the future of online poker!
About Relax Gaming
Back in 2010, we kicked off our journey with a simple mission - to create outstanding games for the modern iGaming world. Fast forward to today, and we've grown to be one of the leading suppliers in the game, boasting an aggregation arm like no other. Despite our exponential growth, we've succeeded in staying true to our core values throughout the years, these are to be: Driven, Adaptable, Supportive, and Respectful. We live and breathe this ethos across our offices across the globe, namely in Malta, Estonia, Serbia, Finland, Sweden, Gibraltar, and the Isle of Man. Keen to find out more? Learn about us here.
Life at Relax
This role is placed in Malmö, Tallinn or Finland
Relax is at a very exciting growth stage as a company; however, we cherish our informal and flexible core atmosphere where self-initiative, taking pride in what you do and ambition to deliver the best results are key components. For the right person, there are endless opportunities for personal and professional development.
All applications are handled in full confidentiality. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Relax Tech Sweden AB
(org.nr 559069-4823)
Hjulhamnsgatan 5A (visa karta
)
211 34 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9198927