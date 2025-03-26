PhD student in dynamic sustainability assessment of circular batteries
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-03-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Industry and policy actors in battery value chains are navigating both the shift to battery power and to circular and sustainable solutions. Designing these evolving systems requires dynamic management capabilities to effectively address technology cycles, resource scarcity, and environmental goals. Through dynamic sustainability assessments, this project aims to help actors simulate battery value chain performance under various scenarios, fostering the development of long-term, resilient solutions.
About us
The position is located at the Division of Environmental Systems Analysis. We conduct research to find more sustainable technology solutions and ways to transform technological systems to meet the environmental and resource constraints faced by society. Our work is challenge-driven with a systems-based approach in common and requires interdisciplinary efforts, which is reflected in our team's composition spanning engineering, natural, and social sciences. It is a dynamic and inclusive research environment with friendly atmosphere and cutting-edge research and education in multiple areas.
About the research project
As battery value chains evolve from initial development to maturity, their performance changes. To support effective system design, this project provides knowledge and tools that capture the dynamics of material resource flows and environmental impacts. A novel method integrating dynamic material flow analysis and life cycle assessment will be developed and tested in case studies on battery value chains for industrial equipment and vehicles, in collaboration with industry partners. The findings will generate insights into circular material resource flows and the environmental sustainability of evolving battery systems-providing valuable guidance for companies and policymakers involved in battery technology and business model transitions.
Who we are looking for
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
• M.Sc. in industrial ecology, environmental engineering or similar
• Master-level course involving material flow analysis
• Master-level course involving life cycle assessment
• Excellent skills in quantitative modelling and analysis
• High proficiency in spoken and written English
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Master-level course in dynamic material flow analysis
• Master-level course in life cycle assessment
• Master thesis involving life cycle assessment and/or material flow analysis
• Experience in programming in Python or similar
• Speaking and writing Swedish
• Experience from multi- and transdisciplinary work
What you will do
• Develop a model that integrates dynamic material flow analysis and life cycle assessment
• Conduct studies of battery systems using the developed model
• Write research articles and other publications
• Present research in academic and industry conferences
• Collaborate with industrial partners, reference group and other societal actors
• Complete coursework equivalent to one full year of studies within the Graduate school of Energy, Environment and Systems
• Contribute to teaching at the division of Environmental Systems Analysis
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD-positions are fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The position extends over a period of 5 years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
• CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• Personal letter
• Two references that we can contact
• Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
• Documents confirming your English proficiency: e.g. TOEFL/IELTS test results, a course/project report written in English (if your bachelor's/master's thesis is not in English).
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: April 24, 2025
For questions please contact:
Maria Ljunggren, maria.ljunggren@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9247805