PhD in Evaluation of acoustic design solutions in virtual environments
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-05-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
You will join the Vibroacoustics Group and Audiotechnology Group within the Division of Applied Acoustics at Chalmers University of Technology . The project that you will be working with covers areas of building acoustics and room acoustics. It is centred around the subjective perception of different design solutions evaluated in virtual environments. Your work will include acoustic design, different auralisation techniques to create virtual environments, as well as evaluation of the human perception in relation to different design solutions. In particular, this methodolgy will be applied to the acoustic quality of open plan offices. You will be employed at Chalmers for a duration of 4 years including the standard social benefits, and you will receive a salary according to current salary agreements.
Major responsibilities
You will be working with the modelling of different aoustic environments in order to create signals suitable for auralisation. You will implement your simulations into different approaches for creating virtual environments where listening experiments can be carried out. The work will require both simulation techniques and acoustic measurement techniques. You will publish your results at international conferences and in international journals. Approx. 20 % of the work hours will be dedicated to departmental work, which includes assisting in teaching in the MSc program "Sound and Vibration" (in English).
Qualifications
• MSc degree in Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Physics, Computer Science or related field with a strong focus on acoustics and signal processing
• Strong background in acoustics
• Strong skills in Matlab and/or Python
• Strong signal processing skills
• Strong knowledge on spatial auditory perception
• Excellent communication skills (oral and written) and a strong willingness to work in a team are a must.
• Good language skills in English are required. Knowledge of the Swedish language is not a requirement.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of four years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230310 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: [2023-06-16]
For questions, please contact:
Wolfgang Kropp, Wolfgang.kropp@chalmers.se
+46 (0)31 772 2204
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
7785362