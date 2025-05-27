Personlig assistent
2025-05-27
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
1. At least 3 years minimal experience working with children or teenagers.
2. Must be willing to live with us or reside nearby.
3. Must be able to communicate in English to some extent.
4. Must demonstrate empathy, strong communication skills, and a dedicated work ethic.
5. Must be observant and attentive to the child's needs and routines. As such attention to details.
6. Must be physically active and capable of handling the physical demands of the role.
7. Must be available to work flexible and potentially uncomfortable hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays.
8. Must be open to learning new skills, particularly those aligned with hospital and habilitation guidance.
9. Must be really patient.
JOB DESCRIPTION:
You will be providing personal care and assistance to our son. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
• Changing diapers and assisting with feeding as per medical recommendations
• Helping with mobility tasks such as standing, sitting, and using support aids
• Dropping him off and picking him up from school, and occasionally staying with him during school hours
• Accompanying him to medical appointments as needed
• Monitoring his weight at home and documenting progress
• Providing massages following habilitation instructions
• Assisting with bathing, nap time, and bedtime routines
• Occasionally sleeping beside him to provide comfort and support during the night or when he is not feeling well.
• Creating a play and reading time at home as well as taking him out for leisure time. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-10
E-post: bkaday@yahoo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beretey, Kaday Arbetsplats
Beretey Kaday Jobbnummer
