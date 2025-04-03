Passionate BI-developer to Sogeti Stockholm
We at Sogeti Stockholm continue to grow, and now we are looking for skilled and passionate BI-developers.
Together with the customer, you create and implement solutions that make the customers more efficient and give them better conditions to achieve their goals by contributing insights from the business data.
We hire people who are engaged, interested, communicative and technically competent. There will be excellent opportunities for those who enjoy stepping up and wants to develop a career. Sogeti Stockholm is characterized by a positive attitude where we work together, help each other, and have fun at work. Equally important is our focus on experience exchange and skills development.
We are looking for someone who has:
- Several years of documented work experience as a system developer or specialist in Data Warehouse/Business Intelligence
- You have proven experience working with BI solutions, preferably across the entire process, from reporting/dashboard to ETL/ELT.
- Experience with Power BI using DAX
- MS SQL Server (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)
- Has knowledge of development in Microsoft Data Stack
It's a plus if you have:
- Programming skills, e.g., Python or C#
- Experience using the MicroStrategy platform
- Experience of Business Objects
- Migration from one BI platform to Power BI
- A strong interest in modern development methods like Scrum and other agile methodologies.
- Experience with finance, banking or insurance sector
We believe you are:
- Flexible, responsible and not afraid to take on new challenges
- A positive, outgoing, and driven team player
- Analytical, technically skilled, and motivated by solving problems and improving operations together with the customer.
We Offer:
When we ask our employees why they work at Sogeti, they often respond, "The opportunities!" The opportunities to combine continuous learning, international environments and of course with family/work life balance. Just as often, they mention the great atmosphere, the amazing colleagues, and the constant variety of assignments and tasks. No day is the same as another, but one thing is certain: digital innovation is what we do best!
- A vibrant and inclusive work environment where your contributions truly matter.
- The opportunity to make a real, significant impact on data processes within some of the largest companies in Sweden.
- Ditt Sogeti - Lär känna din framtida arbetsgivare!
- Dina förmåner - Få koll på vad vi erbjuder våra medarbetare!
- Medarbetarnöjdhet - Hur betygsätter våra egna sogetiare livet hos oss?
Welcome with your application!
We can't wait to hear from you and explore how you can be a part of our journey towards excellence!
//Johan Alsén, Team manager Data, BI and AI
Sogeti Sverige, en del av Capgemini-koncernen, med 21 kontor och 1300 medarbetare, skapar affärsvärde med teknologi för organisationer som behöver införa innovation snabbt och som vill ha en lokal partner med global skalbarhet. Med en hands-on-kultur och närhet till kunderna, implementerar Sogeti lösningar som hjälper organisationer att arbeta snabbare, bättre och smartare. Genom att kombinera agilitet och snabb implementation via en DevOps-ansats, levererar Sogeti innovativa lösningar inom test- och kvalitetssäkring, molnet och systemutveckling, förstärkta av AI, data och automation.
Alla människor ska ha samma möjligheter. Inte minst i sitt arbete, därför är jämställdhet en självklarhet för oss och vi tar mängder av initiativ för att främja detta, bland annat genom #addher - ett av Sveriges största nätverk för kvinnor i IT-branschen. Ersättning
