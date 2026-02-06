Packaging Engineer - Primary packaging of pharmaceuticals
Packaging Engineer - Pharmaceutical Development
We are looking for an experienced Packaging Engineer to support pharmaceutical product development across a broad portfolio, with a strong focus on oral solid dose (OSD) primary packaging. This role is part of a technical development environment covering the full product lifecycle - from early development and clinical supply to scale-up and technology transfer.
The Role
In this role, you will lead and support packaging development activities within pharmaceutical development projects. You will work closely with cross-functional teams and external partners to ensure robust, compliant, and sustainable packaging solutions.
Required Technical Skills & Experience
• Bachelor's degree in Packaging Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a closely related technical field (or equivalent experience)
• Broad understanding of pharmaceutical primary packaging principles, including materials, design, testing, and validation. Please note that experience from primary packaging material is required.
• Experience from packaging development and design tools
• Experience from qualification and validation of packaging materials
• Experience from pharmaceutical primary packaging regulations and testing requirements
• Experience from technical transfer of products and processes
