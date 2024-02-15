Operative Buyer
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
As an operative purchaser, you have the responsibility to ensure supply of Printed Board Assemblies to our production, which is characterized by high mix, low volume. You will manage deliveries and follow up on order status to ensure correct and on-time delivery. You will have a lot of contact with suppliers in this work, as well as with your colleagues in the different projects.
Our business is growing and the category spend is continuously increasing. This places great demands on quality, flexibility, teamwork and rapid action by both suppliers and buyers. Your most important interfaces, except of course the suppliers, will be colleagues from planning, production and quality department. You will be part of the electronics procurement team in Järfälla and together with supporting colleagues in Gothenburg and Huskvarna we support products to most systems within Surveillance.
Your main tasks will include:
* Purchase of product within Electronics, primarily Printed Board Assemblies (PBA)
* Placing orders, monitoring and follow up in our ERP system IFS
* Collaboration with the local team and colleagues on other sites
* Drive communication with selected suppliers related to orders and delivery
* Obtain a cost estimate in collaboration with strategic purchasers
* Follow up on delivery performance
* Contribute to process and team development
We can offer you an exciting and challenging position with good development potential as an Operative Purchaser within category Electronics on site Järfälla. You will be part of a large and progressive procurement team on the journey towards procurement excellence within SAAB Business Area Surveillance.
Domestic travels may occur.
Your profile
Perhaps you are recent graduate in either purchasing, supply chain or electrical engineering? We believe you need to have at least some hands-on experience within supply or sourcing, preferably as an operative purchaser. We also see it as a plus if you have experience working with the ERP system IFS.
You should enjoy a high pulse in a production environment and have a good understanding of what factors govern purchasing in the Supply Chain. You should also be able to independently drive activities both internally and externally.
We are looking for an open and solution-oriented person who can act in the present while maintaining focus on the long-term goal. Communication is key in this role and you need to be comfortable with daily contacts with several stakeholders and be able to maintain a professional and positive attitude.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
