Operational Production Engineering Manager
2025-06-25
The Opportunity
We are looking for an Operational Production Engineering Manager to join our High Voltage Breakers division in Ludvika. In this role, you will lead a team of skilled engineers and work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure efficient, reliable, and continuously improving our production processes. You will be responsible for delivering and ensuring production availability and capacity. You will pay a key role in optimizing the technical capacity to reach on time delivery of high-quality products in a safe production environment. Your leadership will drive root cause analysis, continuous improvement, and ensure high technical availability to meet short- and medium-term production goals.
In this role, you will be part of the production technology management team and have personnel responsibility for a team of production technicians, where collaboration will be key to achieving results. This is a great opportunity for a technically skilled and driven leader who thrives in a dynamic, collaborative environment.
How You Will Make an Impact
Be an inspiring leader who supports and develops your team of production engineers.
Ensure technical capacity, optimized processes, and internal logistics flows.
Maintain high availability of machinery and oversee maintenance and inspections.
Lead operational actions related to HSE, quality, delivery, productivity, and process changes.
Actively participate in new investments and strategic projects.
Lead the team to plan, execute, and follow up on installations of new machines, equipment, and tools.
Your Background
A degree in engineering or equivalent relevant professional experience is required.
You are a structured and driven leader with strong communication skills and a genuine interest in technology.
Experience in maintenance planning or production engineering work is required.
Proven leadership experience is a strong advantage.
Fluent in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge - apply today! Due to the summer vacation period, the selection process may take longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and understanding.
Recruiting manager Therese A. Hook, therese.a.hook@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107- 38 25 17; Union: Michael Fosselius, +46 107 38 46 19; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt +46 10 7387043. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Antra Volujevica antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com
