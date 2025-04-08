Open Apply - .Net Developer
What We Offer:
A good working environment that promotes collaboration and innovation
A competitive salary based on your experience and expertise
Paid vacation days to ensure you have a healthy work-life balance
Comprehensive health benefits to support your well-beingFor more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Are you passionate about building robust and scalable software solutions? We're always on the lookout for talented .Net Developers to join our team. Whether you're an experienced professional or just starting your career, we welcome open applications from motivated individuals who want to be part of exciting projects - whether you would like to work as a freelancer or consultant. We are expecting projects in Västerbotten, Norrbotten, Västerås and the Stockholm area. As a .Net Developer, you'll be playing a vital role in designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality software solutions that meet our clients needs. You'll work with modern frameworks and tools to build scalable backend systems, seamless integrations, and user-friendly applications. Key responsibilities may include:
Designing, developing, and maintaining .Net-based applications and services
Writing clean, efficient, and well-documented code
Troubleshooting and debugging to enhance system performance
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and deliver solutions
Ensuring applications adhere to best practices in security, scalability, and performance
We're looking for individuals who bring a combination of technical expertise and a passion for problem-solving. While specific requirements may vary by project, ideal candidates will have the following skillset and experience.
Proficiency in C# and a strong understanding of the .NET Framework and .NET Core/ASP.NET Core
Experience with web development technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and frameworks like React, Angular, or Blazor
Hands-on experience in building and consuming RESTful APIs
Familiarity with cloud platforms such as Azure and tools like Azure Functions or App Services
Experience with version control tools such as Git
Experience in the Agile way of work
A problem-solving mindset and the ability to work independently and in a team
Good communication skills in English (knowledge of Swedish is a plus)
Nice to have:
Knowledge of database management, particularly with SQL Server or similar relational databases, and familiarity with NoSQL databases (e.g., MongoDB) is a plus Ersättning
