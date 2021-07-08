Norwegian VOC-agent to Samsung - i Value Your Talent Sweden AB - Butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm

i Value Your Talent Sweden AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm

2021-07-08



Are you good with customers? Do you get a kick from helping out in complex matters? Are you the reliable and hard-working type? Continue reading!



Samsung is looking for a voice-of-customer agent (VOC-agent) to handle and investigate cases where customer experience dissatisfaction with product, manufacturer, response or other issues and consequences that affected a customer due to a Samsung product. VOC-agents offers a second look at the case from a different perspective. Customers are often escalated to VOC from call center.



Tasks/Responsibilities



Registration and handling of cases received by VOC via telephone, email or regular mail.

Collection of information - Reports, facts, laws, statements and other documentation for proper handling of the cases.

Contact with authorized service center, product specialist and call center to resolve cases.

Assess the causes, consequences and solutions of the cases based on the nature of the case.

Establish and maintain a good and comfortable customer relationship.

Correctly register customer interactions and contacts to ensure proper future interactions.

Assess reasonable compensation

Handling of Early Warning / Risk sensing.

Receive and initially handle product liability cases (document collection, customer information and first instance to handle the case). Create contact and trust.

Manage product liability follow-up through contact, translations and other forms of assistance.

Investigates and forwards cases with incorrect information on the website / manual / etc.

Handles RMA-related questions from customers

Responsible for goodwill mails for FOC (free of charge) repairs.

Inform and possibly handle customers with questions and complaints about warranty, complaints or other types of questions / complaints / views

Assistance 1st line with answers to questions about warranties, complaints and other VOC-related information

If needed assist XPOS team with cases XPOS team themselves cannot handle.

Help product specialist with information about older issues, claims and / or support issues.

Perform outgoing customer calls in order to follow up customers experience

Translate texts for manuals, web pages and other informative messages into the language of the country you represent

Assisting Samsung employees with information above

In addition to the VOC services, the agent shall perform such tasks within their respective job skills and knowledge as may be required by Samsung from time to time.



Expectations



Communicate in Norwegian

Independently of mainland area, being able to manage incoming VOC cases from various sources.

Regardless of who received and started a case, take ownership of, and complete the case.

With the greatest care and understanding handle service & claim matters.

Registration/logging of cases must be done during or in direct connection to the call.

Positive attitude towards Samsung products, Samsung as a brand, and Samsung customers.

Punctual, loyal, reliable and good advancement

Ability to log and compile problems and solutions.

Being able to handle stress.

Ability to build strong, long-term customer relationships using the above points.

Have an understanding of our flows and contact routes. Both internally and externally.

Log all incoming calls as instructed. Target: 100%.



Practical information



Start: ASAP, 2 year contract with possible extension

Contract: Consultancy assignment through The Wofi

Location: Kista



Questions? Contact Tom on +4676 213 5006 or



Varaktighet, arbetstid

Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse



Publiceringsdatum

2021-07-08



Ersättning

Lön enligt överenskommelse



Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-25

Företag

i Value Your Talent Sweden AB



Jobbnummer

5853149



