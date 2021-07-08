Norwegian VOC-agent to Samsung - i Value Your Talent Sweden AB - Butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm
Norwegian VOC-agent to Samsung
i Value Your Talent Sweden AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-08

Are you good with customers? Do you get a kick from helping out in complex matters? Are you the reliable and hard-working type? Continue reading!

Samsung is looking for a voice-of-customer agent (VOC-agent) to handle and investigate cases where customer experience dissatisfaction with product, manufacturer, response or other issues and consequences that affected a customer due to a Samsung product. VOC-agents offers a second look at the case from a different perspective. Customers are often escalated to VOC from call center.

Tasks/Responsibilities

* Registration and handling of cases received by VOC via telephone, email or regular mail.
* Collection of information - Reports, facts, laws, statements and other documentation for proper handling of the cases.
* Contact with authorized service center, product specialist and call center to resolve cases.
* Assess the causes, consequences and solutions of the cases based on the nature of the case.
* Establish and maintain a good and comfortable customer relationship.
* Correctly register customer interactions and contacts to ensure proper future interactions.
* Assess reasonable compensation
* Handling of Early Warning / Risk sensing.
* Receive and initially handle product liability cases (document collection, customer information and first instance to handle the case). Create contact and trust.
* Manage product liability follow-up through contact, translations and other forms of assistance.
* Investigates and forwards cases with incorrect information on the website / manual / etc.
* Handles RMA-related questions from customers
* Responsible for goodwill mails for FOC (free of charge) repairs.
* Inform and possibly handle customers with questions and complaints about warranty, complaints or other types of questions / complaints / views
* Assistance 1st line with answers to questions about warranties, complaints and other VOC-related information
* If needed assist XPOS team with cases XPOS team themselves cannot handle.
* Help product specialist with information about older issues, claims and / or support issues.
* Perform outgoing customer calls in order to follow up customers experience
* Translate texts for manuals, web pages and other informative messages into the language of the country you represent
* Assisting Samsung employees with information above
* In addition to the VOC services, the agent shall perform such tasks within their respective job skills and knowledge as may be required by Samsung from time to time.

Expectations

* Communicate in Norwegian
* Independently of mainland area, being able to manage incoming VOC cases from various sources.
* Regardless of who received and started a case, take ownership of, and complete the case.
* With the greatest care and understanding handle service & claim matters.
* Registration/logging of cases must be done during or in direct connection to the call.
* Positive attitude towards Samsung products, Samsung as a brand, and Samsung customers.
* Punctual, loyal, reliable and good advancement
* Ability to log and compile problems and solutions.
* Being able to handle stress.
* Ability to build strong, long-term customer relationships using the above points.
* Have an understanding of our flows and contact routes. Both internally and externally.
* Log all incoming calls as instructed. Target: 100%.

Practical information

* Start: ASAP, 2 year contract with possible extension
* Contract: Consultancy assignment through The Wofi
* Location: Kista

Questions? Contact Tom on +4676 213 5006 or tom@thewofi.se

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-08

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-25
Företag
i Value Your Talent Sweden AB

Jobbnummer
5853149

