Nordic Head of IT
Siemens AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-06-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
At Siemens we are always looking for world-class leaders who inspires others with a bold mindset and brings out the best in our people. By combining the real and the digital world- we build a better future for cities, societies, and industries to change the lives of billions of people for the better. Transform the everyday with us!
Nordic Head of IT
About the role
Information Technology is foundational to Siemens' strategy as a fully integrated technology company. Together with the business units, IT spearheads internal digitalization efforts, delivers business outcomes, and drives the seamless convergence of IT and OT. Operating as a cohesive global team, we ensure alignment across the organization. As a member of our global IT community, you will work closely with IT departments and Business IT counterparts to successfully implement and support the Siemens IT strategy-ensuring our digital transformation ambitions become reality. IT/OT convergence, a priority at Siemens, underpins our ability to harness data-driven insights and enhance productivity across the enterprise
Would you like to lead the transformation of our IT landscape across the Nordics?
We are seeking a dynamic and forward-thinking Head of IT for the Nordics to lead and orchestrate our regional IT operations. This pivotal role involves managing a dedicated team, ensuring seamless end-user IT support, and acting as the primary IT liaison for the Nordic executive management. The ideal candidate will together with the global IT colleagues bridge global IT strategies with local business needs, ensuring alignment and effective implementation. You will also focus on outcomes and measurable impact & drive efficiency, innovation, and continuous improvement in your area of responsibility.
Your areas of responsibility
* Leadership: Manage and develop a team of 10 IT professionals across the Nordics, fostering a collaborative and high-performing environment.
* Collaboration & Communication: Facilitate collaboration among team members across borders. Effective communication is crucial for collaborating with remote teams.
* Stakeholder Engagement: Serve as the main IT contact for the Nordic CFO and executive management, ensuring clear communication and alignment on IT initiatives.
* Change Management: Lead teams through organizational changes, especially during digital transformation initiatives
* IT Operations: Oversee end-user IT support, ensuring efficient and effective service delivery across the region. Manage local IT onsite support for end users based on global guidelines.
* Strategic Alignment: Collaborate with the global IT hub to implement global IT strategies, adapting them to fit local requirements and regulations.
* Project Management: Lead and coordinate IT projects, including infrastructure upgrades, application rollouts, and digital transformation initiatives.
* Budget Oversight: Manage the local IT budget, ensuring cost-effective solutions and transparent reporting to stakeholders.
* Compliance and Governance: Ensure adherence to global IT governance frameworks, adapting policies to meet local regulatory requirements.
Who are we looking for
• Professional Experience: Minimum of 5 years in an IT environment role, preferably within a multinational organization.
• Technical Proficiency: Strong understanding of IT infrastructure, application management, and digital transformation.
• Leadership Skills: Proven ability to lead and develop teams, manage stakeholders, and drive cross-functional initiatives.
• Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English; proficiency in a Nordic language is advantageous.
• Cultural Adaptability: Experience working across different cultures and adapting global strategies to local contexts.
Why Join Us?
Siemens recognizes that building a diverse workforce is critical to the success of our business. We strongly encourage applications from a diverse talent pool and welcome the opportunity to discuss flexibility requirements and workplace adjustments with all our applicants.
At Siemens we are always challenging ourselves to build a better future. We need the most innovative and diverse Digital Minds to develop tomorrow 's reality. Find out more about the Digital world of Siemens here: www.siemens.com/careers/digitalminds
#TeamSiemens
Application
We are looking forward to receiving your online application at the latest by 10th of August, interviews will be taking place in August. For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Rajiv Arora at e-mail: rajiv.arora@siemens.com
and regarding the recruitment process contact Nordic Talent Acquisition Lead Heléne Stigsson at e-mail: helene.stigsson@siemens.com
Warm welcome with your application! Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "469464". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens AB
(org.nr 556003-2921) Arbetsplats
Siemens Jobbnummer
9409599