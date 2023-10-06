NIV Supervisor
2023-10-06
Duties: Supervises Locally Employed Staff in the Nonimmigrant Visa (NIV) Unit. Assists the NIV Unit Chief and the Consular Chief in managing the unit's workload. As a specialist in nonimmigrant visas, handles all types of cases from routine to highly complex. Serves as the primary point of contact for VIP and official visas as well as referral cases. Maintains contacts with Swedish counterpart agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Swedish Armed Forces and police. Performs visa processing work including reviewing applications, performing data entry, capturing fingerprints and photos, and printing visas. Has joint responsibility to ensure that all applications are received, reviewed for fraud, entered, and processed according to the laws and procedures. Assists with handling of problem cases. Is responsible for the scheduling of visa appointments. Is cross-trained in cashiering, fraud prevention, immigrant visa processing, and/or citizen services, serving as backup in at least one of the respective functions as needed.
Requirements:
Experience: Two years of office work with high level of responsibility which must include one year of experience working in a Consular Section.
Education: College (2 years) or Post-Secondary School
Language: Fluency in English and Swedish. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amerikanska Ambassaden
115 89 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8170148