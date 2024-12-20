Network Engineer to Support Industrial Services!
Scania CV AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Södertälje
2024-12-20
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about network engineering and looking for an exciting opportunity to make a significant impact? The Scania IT IUBC ILAN team is seeking two experienced network engineers to join us in delivering top-notch network expertise to Scania Production entities, primarily in Södertälje.
About Us:
At Scania IT IUBC ILAN, we bridge the gap between OT and IT environments, ensuring seamless network connectivity and know-how across the enterprise. Our responsibilities range from architecture and design to daily operations. We work closely with security functions, technical teams, and stakeholders, participating in relevant business and IT forums. Our environment primarily consists of Cisco LAN and WLAN, with Firewalls, Proxy, and DDI solutions from various vendors.
Your Role:
As a key member of our team, you will:
Configure, implement, and manage network infrastructure solutions to ensure high availability, reliability, and scalability.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and develop solutions that meet business needs.
Conduct wireless surveys and analyses.
Monitor and analyze network performance and connectivity.
Troubleshoot network problems and implement solutions to optimize and automate processes.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices.
Provide technical support and expertise to resolve complex network issues and demands.
Your Profile:
We are looking for candidates who have:
A relevant academic education or equivalent work experience in the field.
Strong documentation skills and proficiency in both verbal and written communication.
Fluency in English, as it is our main working language.
A proactive, structured, and customer-oriented mindset.
The ability to take initiative and ownership, with a drive to follow through on activities to achieve results.
A deep understanding of network and network security technologies.
A proven track record of successfully implementing and maintaining network solutions in large manufacturing enterprises.
Hands-on experience in both OT and IT network areas is highly desirable.
Why Join Us?
Be part of a dynamic team that values collaboration and innovation.
Work in a global environment with opportunities for professional growth.
Contribute to impactful projects that enhance Scania's digital presence and customer engagement.
If you are ready to take on this exciting challenge and make a difference don't hesitate to apply.
We are interviewing continuously,
For more information
Please contact recruiting manager Tryggve Rehn: Tryggve.Rehn@scania.com
A background check might be conducted for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9075976