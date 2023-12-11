Narrative Designer
2023-12-11
Avalanche Studios Group is looking for a Narrative Designer to join our team to work on our newest AAA title. Avalanche Studios is the division dedicated to ambitious, externally published, AAA open-world games like the Just Cause series, Mad Max and Rage 2.
The Position
As a Narrative Designer at Avalanche Studios Group, you will be an integral part of creating our story and mission content, as well as own the voice-over design and production. You will work closely with Game Designers, World Designers, Producers and other major stakeholders to design the narrative elements of our content and help convey the team's vision for the game's narrative. This role will primarily involve creating, owning, and implementing narrative content in close collaboration with Game and Level/World Designers.
Responsibilities
Co-design the narrative content of the game together with other designers and stakeholders
Write narrative briefs (story outlines, character biographies, world location briefs)
Coordinate and oversee dialogue asset creation from idea to final result in game, in close collaboration with production and audio teams; this will involve owning the casting process, scheduling and attending voice-over recording sessions, and bug fixing
Undertake research in order to create authentic characters and realise environments.
Write all in-game dialogue and player-facing texts and iterate on them through internal feedback
Support other designers with the implementation of in-game dialogue and other narrative elements; and in time, develop an interest in learning how to script some of the dialogue yourself
Support other disciplines (Level Design, Art, etc.) with narrative feedback
Review and own all text strings in game before they are released or sent to localization (consistency, editing, proofreading, tone)
Required Qualifications
Background in creative writing, or previous experience in game narrative design
Excellent command of spoken and written English
Comfortable with MS Office and/or Google Suite
Desired Qualifications
Having previously worked in a writing capacity in any industry (games industry, television, films or other media), or in a game narrative design capacity
Ability to manage and handle large amounts of text strings and dialogue
An understanding of or interest in the scripting of narrative content
Our values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we create worlds beyond limits. But that's not exclusive to our games, so we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. All Avalanchers have a shared responsibility to create an open work environment where everyone is treated equally and respectfully. Being part of our world is not contingent on your heritage, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to apply
To apply for this position, please register below and provide your CV in English. We review applications continuously. All further studio-related information is provided under a non-disclosure agreement.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Fatalist Development AB (org.nr 556755-2418), https://avalanchestudios.com/
Östra Tullgatan 3 (visa karta
)
211 28 MALMÖ
