Mechanical Supervisor
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Chefsjobb / Boden Visa alla chefsjobb i Boden
2024-10-17
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We will participate in a project where H2GS AB (H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden, where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Mechanical Supervisor. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
Read project plans, drawings, specifications, and blueprints
Create and manage schedules and monitor attendance of the crew
Supervi all mechanical fabrication&installation installation
Oversee construction sites and supervise the use of machinery and equipment
Delegate responsibilities and tasks to crew members, contractors, and other workers according to priorities and plans
Emphasize safe use of all tools and equipment and enforce the proper use of safety gear, like helmets and goggles
Manage employees to ensure the project is kept on schedule.
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
Advanced knowledge of construction procedures ,equipment and piping installation
7 years experience working as mechanical site/installation foreman in steel plant or cement plant or Power & Heat, Oil & Gas or Petrochemical projects installation works
Experienced in rotary and static equipment installation, piping, vessel, storage tanks, conveyor installation
Ability to read and understand drawings, blueprints, and construction plans
Excellent organizational and time-management skills
Ability to problem-solve and fix routine errors
In-depth knowledge of safety guidelines and best practices
Our headquarters are in Stockholm, and applications are received via the specified e-mail address. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
Stålverket 20 (visa karta
)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
8962864