Mechanical Engineer in Electromobility

Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Are you a dedicated mechanical engineer and experienced in electromobility? Do you thrive in collaborative environments and enjoy tackling challenges? Then we have the perfect opportunity for you!
We are looking to expand our dynamic team with a mechanical engineer specializing in electromobility components and technologies. In this role, you will work closely with both internal teams and external partners. Your expertise lies in mechanical applications towards electrical driveline in areas such as traction batteries, electrical storage systems or EV engines.
As an Electromobility Engineer at AFRY, you will oversee the design, prototyping, and testing of electric vehicle systems and components. Your responsibilities will include coordinating product development activities, reviewing and releasing technical documentation and models, and developing validation plans.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's in Mechanical/Mechatronics engineering or equivalent.
Skills in CREO/CATIA.
At least 4 years of proven experience from mechanical design within the electromobility area. For example, within ESS, battery system or EV engines.
Experience from working in cross-functional teams and close contact with external suppliers.
Fluent in Swedish and English.
Meritorious: KDP, TCPLM, Teamcenter
If you are enthusiastic about electromobility and eager to make a difference, we would love to hear from you. Apply now to join AFRY and be a part of our exciting journey! Last application date is 5th of July.
Questions about the role? Please contact our section manager!
Johanna Svensson - johanna.svensson@afry.com
Additional Information
Why should you work with me? - Hiring Manager Johanna Svensson
My experience spans both product development projects and teaching. This unique combination of skills makes me a responsive leader, adept at quickly addressing both major and minor crises. I strive to create an enjoyable work environment and take pride in seeing my employees grow and achieve their goals.
AFRY also offers you
You will work in interesting areas and environments with varying tasks. Your development is central and we will try to find the assignment that suits you and your development. You will belong to a successful global company and work together with inspiring and committed employees. We see each employee as an important piece of the puzzle in our joint success and work actively to create a developing and pleasant work environment through personal leadership. Above all, we have fun together!
Do you want to get to know more about the people at AFRY and our benefits? Read more on the link: https://afry.com/en/join-us/get-know-us
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
