Mechanical Design Engineer - Composite Design
2025-06-10
The Koenigsegg R&D team is a small, agile hub of highly talented individuals, where the sum is greater than the parts. Koenigsegg is committed to hiring and developing top talent from across the world for any given discipline. Our world-class team operates with a non-conventional, 'Lean Development' philosophy of high inter-disciplinary collaboration, flat organizational structure, and technical contribution at all levels. You will be expected to challenge and to be challenged, to create, and to innovate.
For this role we are looking for someone with a genuine passion for engineering the best vehicles in the world. You will be working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company, leading the way in the hyper car business. You'll work alongside accomplished, world-renowned engineers on perhaps the most exciting automotive programs in existence today.
Opportunities are available for professionals with more than 5 years of industry experience.
Responsibilities
Being part of the Body-in-Black team, your duties include close collaboration with our design department to ensure top quality engineering of structural design of chassis components as well as exterior body structure and panels.
Your main tasks include working with V6 Part design, Assembly design and GSD workbenches by generating 3D models, assemblies, lay-ups and 2D drawings. You will be involved throughout the whole product life cycle by supporting the release of your design into production using 3DX PLM.
Requirements
- M.Sc in Mechanical, Aeronautical, or Aerospace Engineering, or equivalent professional experience
-
5+ years of experience in engineering design for Automotive or Motorsport industries
-
Proven professional experience with Catia v5/v6, 3DX, or Siemens NX
-
Strong aproach for developing innovative and practical solutions within project constraints (timeline, cost, and specifications)
-
Excellent knowledge of surface design
-
Familiarity with DFM and DFA principles, GSD, and related workbenches
-
Good knowledge of GD&T
-
Experience working with PLM systems
-
Professional proficiency in English
Meritorious
- Experience with FEA or CFD
-
Background in metrology
-
Experience collaborating with suppliers
-
Design experience with both metallic and plastic components
-
Familiarity with various manufacturing methods
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform.
