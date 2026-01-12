Material SR. Engineer
About Prysmian
Prysmian is a global cabling solutions provider leading the energy transition and digital transformation.
Prysmian is a public company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, with almost 150 years of experience, over 33,000 employees, 104 plants and 27 R&D centers in over 50 countries.
Everyone at Prysmian has the potential to make their mark; because whatever you do, wherever you are based, you will be part of a company that is helping transform the world around us.
About The Role
As a Material Sr. Engineer you will report directly to the R&D manager and be a key member of our technical department.
Qualifications And Skills
Working with material and process development, primarily within polymer materials.
Supporting the factory and process engineers by solving material and process-related issues.
Participating in and leading development projects both locally and internationally.
Developing materials that help reduce the climate footprint of our products.
Representing the Swedish factory in Prysmian's material development forums
Collaborating with the local material laboratory to test and evaluate new and existing raw materials.
Ensuring that certified products maintain compliance and are submitted for annual testing
Your Responsibilities Will Include
A university degree in materials, chemical, or process engineering.
Experience in polymers and plastics manufacturing is an advantage.
Independent, analytical and driven approach
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams, customer
Excellent problem-solving and decision-making skills, with the ability to analyze complex situations and develop effective solutions
Fluency in English
Our Selection Process
Application, 2) HR interview, 3) Hiring Manager interviews and 4) Online assessment (30min)
If you're excited about the role and eager to contribute to a collaborative environment with challenging projects which drive impact for a sustainable future, we encourage you to apply!
Prysmian , as an Equal Opportunity Employer, aims to attract and recruit individuals with diverse backgrounds, skills, and abilities. We strongly believe that diversity brings significant value at all levels of the organization, increasing the possibility of capturing market opportunities and maximizing value for our customers and stakeholders. With Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) as part of our Social Ambition 2030 and a strategic pillar of our Company culture, Prysmian is committed to the development of an organization that prioritizes talent, where people feel respected, included, and free to fully express their potential just as they are.
All Managers and HRs in Prysmian are responsible for ensuring DE&I policies are respected during the recruiting process, as well as recognizing and mitigating unconscious biases that must not influence our selection processes. All persons will be considered for employment without regard to their race, ethnicity, religion, nationality, origin, citizenship status, socio-economic status, age, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, military service or veteran status, pregnancy, parental leave, medical conditions, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local laws. Prysmian will endeavor to make a reasonable accommodation for any disclosed physical or neurological condition or disability of a qualified applicant unless the accommodation would impose an undue hardship on the operation of our business.
Visit our DE&I Page to learn more about Prysmian's commitments.
