Material handler and production support, Lund

Axis is growing and is preparing for the future. To enable Axis to create even more innovative products we are expanding our PCBA prototyping team. Do you want to make an impact and be a part of creating a smarter and safer world ? Are you looking for a stable employer with long-term growth? We offer you the opportunity to develop in your role at a world leading company using cutting edge technology. Join us at our HQ in Lund, Sweden!
Who is your future team?
This is an opportunity to be part of creating and shaping a new team at Axis. The team will be responsible for planning, preparing, and executing the In-house prototyping production of R&D's PCBA's. The area of responsibility will range from purchasing of components/PCB's and consumables used during production of the prototypes, to preparing, running and delivering the finished prototypes to the development projects.
What you'll do here as Material handler and production support technician
Your main responsibility would be to support the PCBA prototyping team in their daily activities. You will work both with material receiving, handling and setting it up for production as well as with simple manufacturing related activities around the PCBA prototyping process.
Your key responsibilities are:
* Managing electronic components and materials based on BOMs and project needs
* Receiving, inspecting, and storing materials in compliance with ESD and quality standards
* Prepare and kit materials for production, ensuring timely delivery to workstations
* Loading reels onto feeders and performing validation of production setup
* Supporting production activities including rework, x-ray inspection, panel separation and basic assembly tasks
* Contributing to continuous improvement in material flow, storage, and logistics processes
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We believe that you are a person with a strong personal drive who easily cooperates across organizational borders and is service-minded. You enjoy working in a team with a positive attitude and focus on together finding solutions. In Axis PCBA prototyping, we are a small and still developing team, therefore you need to be flexible and adapt to different work tasks. You are always open and willing to learn, develop and share your knowledge.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* Background or experience in Supply Chain, Logistics, or Electronics Manufacturing
* Material handling or production support, ideally in a prototyping environment
* Familiarity with electronic components, BOMs, and inventory systems
* Knowledge of ESD-safe handling and IPC standards is a plus
* Strong organizational skills and attention to detail
* Hands-on, proactive mindset with good communication and problem-solving skills
* Comfortable using digital tools and inventory management systems
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
At Axis, we truly value work-life balance, and during the summer months, many of us take the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved vacation. This might mean that our response times are a bit slower than usual - but rest assured, we'll get back to you as soon as we can.
In the meantime, we hope you're also enjoying the season. Have a fantastic summer!
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
