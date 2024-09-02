Material Coordinator
2024-09-02
Are you our new Material Coordinator for cab development?
To be successful in this position you need to be a team player with good communication skills. You have the ability to have a holistic perspective with attention to details. You are a structured person with capacity to handle stressed situations and guide the team towards the goal. Your ability to adapt to change and handle uncertainty with resilience helps you excel in this role.
You will work with information, Bill of Materials and part deliveries for prototype cabs within Cab, have responsibility for the material flow from need until test start, both for parts within the central Traton process aswell as standalone cabins. You will create, lead and review the specification of the standalone cabs and cab assembled to chassis. Ownership of ''bill of materials'' for the prototypes generated manually from official systems plays a big part in your role aswell as cooperating with the engineers and employees within Traton and be resposible for parts and processes.
System knowledge within excel is mandatory, however system knowledge within the follow systems is a merit:
Testit (Traton developed/adapted system for test and prototype needs)
OAS/ECO /traton developed/adapted system for product structure)
MONA
Logiweb
What we offer
We also offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup. This will enable you to stay flexible and work from our offices at Scania Sergel and Scania midway in Kungens kurva a few days a week if the job allows it. We can also provide you with an individual development plan catering to your personal goals and ensure you receive the right support to reach them. The professional development and well-being of our employees is of utmost importance to us, as such you will be eligible for internal and external educations as well as receive benefits such as flexible working hours, performance bonuses, occupational pension and much more.
If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact:
Mattias Sjöberg, mattias.sjoberg@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible, ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period of 2024-09-16.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
