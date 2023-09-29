Material Coordinator
About the role
We are currently seeking a Material Coordinator for a customer in Lund.
In this role, you will play a crucial part in supporting development activities within scrum teams and study teams. Your primary responsibilities will revolve around material orders, material handling and coordinating the shipment of materials for various tests.
In your role as Material Coordinator your main tasks will involve:
* Labelling and prepare pallets before shipment and make sure they are properly wrapped
* Order shipment in Logistics system
* Coordinate shipment of pallets between buildings to make sure they are in the correct place for test or pick-up
* Secure that materials from warehouse are in place before a test run, check that it is the correct material on the pallet
* Sort out leftover materials after the test run and send back to warehouse or to other sites for further testing.
* Order materials for tests
You will also have the opportunity to create and implement best practices to streamline the ordering, coordination and handling materials for development activities.
The position as Material Coordinator is an assignment starting immediately and one year ahead.
About you
To fit for this assignment, we believe you enjoys being the spider in the web and have good coordinating skills. You are structured, like to take the initiative for improvements and can easily see what needs to be prioritized. You are an independent person, yet know when to involve the right person. You are detail oriented, good at communicating and has good IT knowledge.
We welcome junior profiles with the right mindset and willingness to learn.
Contact details
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are most welcome to contact the responsible recruiter:
Maja Svensson via maja.svensson@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact support via info@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
