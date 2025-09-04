Master Thesis Project at Quantum-Sensor Electronics Start-up
2025-09-04
Master Thesis Project at Quantum-Sensor Electronics Start-up
Project: Polarization-selective photoelectric detection of electron and nuclear spin states in diamond
AdamantQ is a deep-tech start-up dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art diamond-based quantum technology. We are developing diamond-based quantum sensors for precise measurements, robust communication and reliable navigation across land, sea and space.
We are looking for motivated Master's students with an interest in diamond spin systems, to join our team and complete their thesis project with us.
This is an exciting opportunity to get an insight into the deep-tech industry and expand your knowledge within quantum physics.
Your profile
Master's student affiliated with a Swedish University/College, directly or through an exchange program, enrolled in a related, technical field.
Academic background in quantum technologies, physics, nanoscience or similar.
Self-motivated and dependable with good communication skills.
Strong attention to technical details.
Excellent attendance, timekeeping, and punctuality.
Excellent working proficiency and communication skills in English. Proficiency in Swedish is advantageous.
The project includes
Literature review on nitrogen-vacancy defect dynamics, and the polarization-dependent excitation of their spin states
Literature review of polarization-dependent excitation and driving strategies
Design (simulation from first principles and with CAD tools) and fabrication under supervision of test structures to measure and characterize these dynamics with respect to our diamond samples.
Conclude on the veracity of the results achieved and provide a roadmap forward
How to apply
We only accept applications through our website, www.adamantq.com.
Submit all your material in English. Required documents:
CV
University/College grade summary
If you have any questions, contact Operations Manager Josefine Holmberg at jh@adamantq.com
.
