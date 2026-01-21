Master Data Architect - One ERP
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-01-21
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
Alfa Laval is seeking a pragmatic and hands-on Master Data Enterprise Architect to lead our efforts in establishing robust data governance practices. This role is instrumental in defining and overseeing end-to-end data setup processes, from data creation to enrichment and eventual integration across target systems. Your mission will be to ensure data integrity, consistency, and usability across systems while fostering a practical and incremental approach to data governance.
Key Responsibilities:
*
Data Case Focus (Suppliers): Begin with a concrete data case centered on suppliers, establishing governance practices to manage supplier data from the moment it's created through various stages of enrichment, validation, and final integration into target systems.
*
Data Process Design and Governance: Develop clear, manageable frameworks for how data should be defined, structured, and controlled as it flows through different systems. This includes establishing key checkpoints to verify data accuracy and adherence to standards.
*
Consistency and Integrity Assurance: Implement data quality controls and monitoring mechanisms to maintain consistent and reliable data across systems, minimizing discrepancies and enhancing trust in data assets.
*
Stakeholder Collaboration: Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams and data owners to align data governance practices with business needs, particularly for supply chain, finance, and procurement data.
*
Continuous Improvement: Take an iterative, feedback-driven approach to governance practices, ensuring they evolve in response to business demands and technology advancements without introducing unnecessary complexity.
What You Know:
*
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
*
Extensive experience in data architecture and governance.
*
Strong understanding of data management principles and best practices.
*
Excellent communication and change management skills.
*
Fluency in business English.
Who you are
*
Practical and Results-Driven: You excel at translating theoretical governance principles into concrete, actionable steps that provide real value without unnecessary overhead.
*
Strong Communicator: Able to clearly articulate governance requirements to both technical teams and business stakeholders, ensuring alignment and compliance.
*
Analytical Mindset: Skilled at diagnosing data quality issues and implementing practical solutions to prevent recurrence.
What's in it for You?
*
A challenging position in a global, open, and friendly environment.
*
Opportunities to make a significant impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
*
Collaboration with various parts of the organization, building broad business knowledge and a global network. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "c77d042b5c852c60". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Jobbnummer
9696689