Manufacturing Engineer
Elcowire AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Helsingborg
2025-07-15
Elcowire Group is a leading manufacturer of copper and aluminum wire products, serving industries with high-quality solutions for energy transmission, rail infrastructure, and electrical engineering. With decades of experience, we are committed to innovation, sustainability, and delivering tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients across Europe and beyond. Our dedication to excellence and environmental responsibility drives us to continuously improve our products and services, ensuring efficient and reliable performance in every project.
Operations are in Sweden and Germany. Elcowire consists of five business units: Rod, Wire & Strands, High Voltage, Rail and Specials. The company has 440 employees and headquarters is in Helsingborg, Sweden. Elcowire is part of privately owned Liljedahl Group.
WORK TASKS
* Follow-up and reporting of production quality and volume.
* Analyze deviations, compile data, and follow-up.
* Lead improvement work in quality and quantity.
* Lead projects and follow up on the budget within the department.
* Perform cost analyses and plan so that the department performs in the best possible way, both short and long term.
* Act as process owner for the production process.
* Drive production development, efficiency improvements, quality, and safety improvements.
* Develop and improve the production process for higher productivity and efficiency.
* Problem-solving including root cause analysis and developing measures.
* Responsible for work instructions regarding the creation of new ones, updating, and communication to relevant parties.
* Develop training materials and conduct competence-enhancing activities for production staff.
* Approve and participate in reviews of customer specifications, etc. (customer requirement review).
* Investigate complaints and deviations and ensure measures that prevent the recurrence of recurring errors.
* Prepare documentation for the investment budget.
* Participate in the development of new products.
* Participate in the Technical Team's joint work on production technology.
* Work closely with the maintenance department and provide guidelines in prioritizations.
Responsibilities
* Process owner for the production process.
* Quality and safety improvements.
* Work instructions and communication to relevant parties.
* Training materials and competence-enhancing activities.
* Customer specifications and customer requirement review.
* Complaints and deviations.
* Investment budget.
* Production technology and collaboration with the Technical Team.
* Prioritizations within the maintenance department.
* Purchases within established authorization limits.
QUALIFICATIONS
* Minimum post-secondary education in engineering or equivalent.
* Minimum 4-5 years of experience in engineering and manufacturing industry.
* Good knowledge of handling common IT tools such as the Office package and relevant business systems.
* Good knowledge in spoken and written Swedish and English.
Meritorious: knowledge in spoken and written German.
