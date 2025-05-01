Manager VSU
Swedish Match Industries AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2025-05-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedish Match Industries AB i Göteborg
, Kungälv
, Tidaholm
, Strömstad
, Vetlanda
eller i hela Sverige
Join our Manufacting team in Gothenburg
Are you ready to lead and inspire a culture of continuous improvement in a dynamic organization? We are looking for a passionate and dedicated Manger VSU to coordinate the execution of VSU Work processes & standards across IM phases internally and externally in Manufacturing.Purpose of the job:
- Manage Production Projects masterplan with related resource planning for VSU activities
- Coordinate early phase of IM work processes
- Manage internal communication with standardized review/reports system for all projects in production
Key Responsibilities:
- Define and manage Program Master planning in collaboration with Project Managers across Operations
- Create an nworking schedule & Gate structure to ensure proper preparation and excellent CQV execution to reach VSU target
- Make sure that all the early phase IM work processes are performed prior to the project approval phase
- Monitor project progress, coordinating activities making sure all the IM deployment work process are properly applied and delivered to ensure the successful completion of the projects
- Control project plan by reviewing work process status, deliverables, risk mitigation plan and schedule changes
- Make all necessary arrangements to support the start-up team to reach the VSU target during verification phase
- Define Initiative VSU team and overall resources needed to deliver Initiative Masterplan reaching VSU targets
- Make sure that all relevant outcomes and needs of early stage work process are properly reflected inside financials of the projects
- Make sure that the relevant Manufacturing departments are properly supporting the Initiative scope and the VSU delivery
Qualifications:
- University degree in Engineering
- Minimum of 3- 5 years experience in Leadership within manufacturing environment
- Expertise in RTT
- Expertise of IM Pillar and VSU tools
- Able to plan and understand implications/effects/risks
- Project management Knowledge
How to Apply
If you are committed to driving excellence and making a real impact, we want to hear from you!
You apply by clicking the "Apply now" button below, where you enter your personal details, enclose CV and cover letter. We kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible, as we may work continuously with the selection and interview process.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Swedish Match develops, manufactures and sells well-known brands of the highest quality in the Smokeless Products and Lights segments. With a flexible, innovative, and sustainable approach, we are working for having the right strategy, people, competences, products and structure in place to quickly meet changing market conditions. We want to maximize enjoyment of our products by minimizing the carbon footprint. With a portfolio of modern brands and brands with a long tradition, Swedish Match offers products both with and without tobacco that meet market demand. Offering tobacco consumers alternatives to cigarettes is at the heart of what we are doing.
That's why we who work at Swedish Match are proud to work here - because together we make a difference! Ersättning
Fast och rörlig lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Match Industries AB
(org.nr 556005-0253), https://www.swedishmatch.com/ Arbetsplats
Swedish Match Jobbnummer
9315526