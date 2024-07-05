Manager Portfolio - Nicotine Pouches Category Nordics
Philip Morris AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Philip Morris AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Norrtälje
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Be a part of a revolutionary change
At PMI, we've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future.
Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and have been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years, and together we are working to deliver a smoke-free Nordic by 2035.
Role summary:
As the Manager Portfolio for Nicotine Pouches (NP) category for the Nordic cluster, you will be responsible for deploying the NP portfolio of products, defining the portfolio roadmap and drive all relevant Portfolio Plans and developments to deliver category growth and profitability targets. You will also collaborate with Global, Regional and Cluster/Market partners to align on strategy and budget cycle and ensure accurate support towards the ambitious growth targets for the category.
Your "day to day"
• Contribute to the business performance of the NP Category at Nordic level, including responsibility for the category P&L in the cluster, Net Operating Revenue and Share of Market.
• Lead the Nordic NP Category Portfolio Strategy which provides input to the company's Long-Range Plan while ensuring the analysis of current situation and identify opportunities for growth and/or sustained profitability. Ensure developed strategies are coordinated, aligned, co-developed and integrated in the market's deployment strategies, following trade windows and market regulatory framework; subsequently prepare comprehensive product launch plans to realize the approved strategy.
• Develop Annual Brand Plans, Must Win Battles and 1+3-year strategies. Participate in the Long-Range-Plans (LRP) development to tackle major business opportunities/issues identified through analysis and feed into the Original Budget / Long Range Plan.
• Develop the cluster portfolio roadmap, (innovation, renovation and decomplex), with collaboration and under the guidance of the Global category team, as well as working closely with Manager Brand Communication and Head of Category. Champion product evolution and innovation by identifying market gaps, consumer needs and emerging trends, and collaborate with global cross-functional teams to secure products that meet consumer needs and drive competitive advantage.
• Propose NP Pricing Strategy together with Head of Category and align with Nordic market commercial leads.
• Develop and implement the NP category consumer segmentation, improving consumer and channel insights and analytics to identify specific needs of consumer segments.
• Develop, plan, and deliver all calendar market launches plan, including NPLs, Limited editions and special promotional or other products to drive growth in the different channels (online, offline) in each market.
• Identify and initiate critical research needs and in coordination with Consumer Insights (CI)
• Lead assigned critical initiatives and projects.
• Develop and motivate direct reports to enchance performance by providing regular feedback and recognizing achievements and efforts. Identifying each employee's potential and developing training plans that will improve their skills and prepare them to take on bigger responsibilities.
• Build a strong culture and ensure all employees are following it and participating in its development.
Who you are
• Minimum 7+ years in Marketing, preferably in FMCG in an international environment
• University degree in Marketing, business economics or similar
• Documented experience of having successfully worked with innovation and large portfolio categories.
• Validated experience of successfully redefining strategic insights into actionable marketing strategies, creative and commercial initiatives, innovative product concepts.
• Excellent stakeholder management and experience of creating cross-functional success.
• Very good strategic height and analytical ability but can work with details when required.
• Strong leadership skills with validated experience of leading others, either direct reports or through informal leadership
• Strong project management skills; structured and self-driven working style.
• Experience from managing budget including financial understanding.
What we offer
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join PMI and you too can:
• Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
• Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
• Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
• Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
• Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Philip Morris AB
(org.nr 556123-8089)
Karlavägen 108 (visa karta
)
115 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Morris AB, Philip Jobbnummer
8790911