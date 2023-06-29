Management Consultant to Stocks-Charles AB
2023-06-29
Create the vision & strategy to drive the development of digital smart solutions adding quantified value to our clients. Delivery of large and complex digital solutions to connect to external systems and internal integrations, design and build integrated digital solutions. Consultant will act as a vital link and enabler between stakeholders such as customers, Business Platforms, Global Big Data and the countries/regions our clients operate in. Act as the promoter who takes the day-to-day technical ownership of all technical solutions related to Digital and manage the team on a daily base.
Position Description & Possibilities:
* Propose and align Digital strategy to bridge the business and technology objectives
* Lead the setup of the Digital platform on a daily basis and actively participate in creating the digital strategy to meet current and future business requirements
* Lead the setup and maintain the digital platform infrastructure and be responsible for stability, performance, availability
* Lead the team to develop the needed solutions and to govern, operate and maintain digital solutions
* Organize the Knowledge Base and knowledge sharing of Digital deployment best practices
* Collaborate very closely with the Client teamManage the development, production, roll-out, or promotion of digital experiences and ensures initiatives are completed on time, within budget, and meet strategic goals.
* Collaborate with key partners across multiple functions to determine opportunity areas in which emerging digital services and/or tools can support its development
* Developing digital programs to support the introduction and development of the latest technologies for digitalization
* Networking and relationship-building with clients, leading vendors and partner networks
* Lead a digital team that develops and designs the features of new or existing digital experiences to take advantage of an identified market need or opportunity
Qualifications:
* Minimum Degree in Computer Science, MBA, Education, Communications, Engineering, Business/Administration, Supply Chain or Technology.
* Ability to communicate with, convince and inspire senior management, explaining technologies and associated risks such that impact is clear and ownership is taken.
* Relationship builder; able to create and maintain a trusted network.
* Able to give direction, plan and prioritize.
* Able to drive results and work well independently and as part of a team.
* Pragmatic, pro-active, hands-on mentality motivated by realizing goals rather than personal acknowledgment and a proven ability to drive result
* Experience in a multicultural environment is a plus
* Passion for accelerating human progress
* Expert in digital technologies and prior experience with accelerators and technology transfer offices
* Advanced experience with software engineering best practices for the full software development lifecycle, development skill is a clear plus
* Several years of experience related to IT Management or other information technology solutions architecture role
* Solid/strong knowledge in organizing the "run" and the service management of Digital Solutions
* Prior experience working with external agencies
* Strong networking skills and willingness to initiate engagement with internal and external stakeholders
* Proven team player with a minimum of 10 years of experience contributing to multidisciplinary teams in a startup environment
* Highly effective communicator with strong oral and written presentation skills
What we offer:
* A chance to shape the organisations culture
* Base salary plus variable component and benefits
