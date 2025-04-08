Maintenance Engineer for Processing Operations in Svappavaara
Job Posting End Date / last application date:
2025-05-06Do you want to be part of transforming our industry? Do you enjoy taking responsibility, working with continuous improvements, and problem-solving? Then you might be the person we are looking for!
Shaping The Future
At LKAB, we are leading the transformation of our industry toward a sustainable future. Just as we aim to reshape the world, we are committed to developing every individual on our team, both personally and professionally. Are you ready to help shape the future of the mining and mineral industry?
Your Role
We are looking for two Maintenance Engineers to join our processing operations in Svappavaara. This is a rewarding and stimulating role where you will play a key part in improving the reliability and availability of our facilities, working closely with various teams.
Your Responsibilites:
Leading the strategic development of maintenance in the pelletizing and beneficiation plants by continuously analyzing and tracing root causes that affect reliability and availability
Solving technical issues
Participating in projects as a technical expert from the operations team
Being part of the improvement group, occasionally leading the group
Managing budget and follow-ups related to maintenance work
What You Bring
You are a structured and responsible person who thrives in an environment where analysis and problem-solving are part of your daily work. You can interpret data, see the bigger picture, and turn insights into long-term improvements. At the same time, you can act quickly when the situation demands it. You are humble yet confident in your expertise, which allows you to build strong relationships over time. We place great emphasis on your ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
Qualifications:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in a relevant engineering field, or equivalent work experience is considered a merit
Category B driver's license, as this is a requirement for all positions at LKAB
Good proficiency in English and Swedish, both spoken and written, since it will be used in daily work
Knowledge of Microsoft Office
Additional Merits:
Professional experience in process industry, maintenance operations or predictive maintenance
Knowledge of IFS
What We Offer
Relocation support for you and your family.
Excellent conditions for settling in. We guide you through the official procedures necessary to settle in the country if you come from outside Sweden. We also provide temporary accommodation for a reasonable period and help you find a permanent place to live according to your personal needs.
LKAB helps you learn Swedish, a tool for a better understanding of Swedish culture.
The Swedish vacation law entitles all employees to five weeks of vacation per year, and four consecutive weeks during June, July, or August. Your contract may include extra vacation days.
Reward program.
Free access to LKAB's own gym and our partners' facilities in Norrbotten.
Wellness allowance and educational support, along with access to an art association, leisure club, mountain cabins, and family activities.
Enhanced parental pay with up to 90% of your regular salary for up to six months (after one year of employment).
Support and assistance in cases of illness or questions about work environment, health, wellness, and rehabilitation.
Compensation for dental care and protective eyewear, including terminal glasses.
Opportunity to apply for scholarships for both your and your children's studies
Access to our pension and insurance program with favorable rates.
The possibility of remote work about 1-2 days a week if work duties allow
Additional Information
Start: According to agreement
Extent: Full-time, working hours are daytime Monday-Friday.
Location: You will be based in Svappavaara situated in Swedish Lapland, above the Arctic Circle. The community of the same name is spread out over vast areas and offer great opportunities for fantastic outdoor activities, such as hunting, fishing, hiking, skiing, ice climbing, etc. See also http://www.kirunalapland.se/en/
For more information about the role, please contact our hiring manager: Mikaela Peltz mikaela.peltz@lkab.com
or +46 70 327 57 92
Union Representatives:
Unionen Norra - Sakari Alanko, 0980-725 08
Akademikerföreningen - Peter Johansson, 0980-71879
Ledarna Norra - Ingegerd Kyrö, 0980-71050
Our Recruitment Process
We apply continuous selection in this recruitment process, which means we contact candidates who best match the requirements in the order they apply. Therefore, the position may be filled before the final application date, so don't wait to submit your application!
Please submit your CV and cover letter by May 6th.
About LKAB
LKAB is an international mining and minerals group with northern Sweden as its base and the whole world as its workplace. We lead the way towards carbon-free production and we do it together - in an open, warm and safe work environment with technology and development in focus. We welcome challenges, innovative ideas and initiative, always with equality and diversity in focus.
Do you work at LKAB today but are interested in a new role?
Then we would like you to submit your application via our internal career page. Log in to your Workday account and go to "Jobs Hub", where you can search for all available jobs and send your application.
