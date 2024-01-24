Machine Learning Engineers, Sensor System
Saab AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
At Saab, we thrive on making the impossible possible. We think, analyze, have fun together - and create exceptional products that make a real difference. If you aspire to join an excellent team developing machine learning software and platforms for market leading sensor solutions, Saab may have the perfect conditions for you to grow. We pride ourselves on a nurturing environment, where everyone is different yet we share the same goal - to help keep people and society safe.
Your role
Saab Surveillance Design are on the lookout for passionate ML Engineers and MLOps Engineers, to join our teams in Stockholm and Gothenburg covering both development of machine learning software for sensor systems, and development of our MLOps framework. The overall mission is to develop techniques and platforms accelerating time to market for machine learning applications.
As a Machine Learning Engineer, you will design and build ML algorithms, software components, and techniques to improve the performance of our solutions and platforms. You will develop and apply state of the art statistical and machine learning frameworks to implement robust and scalable production grade solutions for both multicore embedded and cloud environments.
Your profile
Different levels of seniority can be of interest. We appreciate if you have industry experience working on a range of optimization and classification problems, or in building frameworks for optimizing MLOps. We believe you have knowledge to handle the full ML life cycle and a strong software background. It is also important that you have the ability to work alongside engineers and researchers from different domains to solve highly challenging and complex problems.
Essential Qualifications:
* Master's degree in Computer Science, Mathematics or related field, or equivalent work experience
* Professional experience in applied machine learning and MLOps
* Strong software development experience with C++, Python, or other programming languages
* Experience of working in Linux based development environment
* Communication and teamwork skills, fluent in Swedish and English
Desirable skills:
* Experience on how to apply ML in modern parallel computing environments
* PhD in Computer Science or a related field
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_24397". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Saab AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8416661