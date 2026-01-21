Logistics Developer, Lund
You can now be a Logistics Developer in a workplace with friendly and high-skilled people and a culture that values work-life-balance and encourages you to put all your great ideas into reality. We are looking for an analytic and structured Logistics Developer with a passion for driving efficiencies within cross functional/cross company processes, systems, tools and our ways of working.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
You will join a high-performing, diverse Transport Logistics team of ten professionals with varied backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. This diversity makes us strong and creates a dynamic, enjoyable workplace.
Our focus is on optimizing transport logistics. Everyone in the team has at least one focus area. Inbound, Outbound, Reverse supply chain and/or procurement. Regardless of individual focus areas, everyone understands and contributes to the full supply chain.
What you'll do here as Logistics Developer?
The Transport Logistics team ensures seamless deliveries of components, materials, and products across our global supply chain-always striving for optimized lead times and cost efficiency. We continuously refine and develop processes to build resilience and enable growth. Collaboration and openness are at the heart of how we work, driving internal and cross-functional development to create real value for our customers.
To strengthen our capabilities, we are looking for a Logistics Developer to join our team at our headquarters in Lund, Sweden.
Your main responsibilities are:
* Ensure smooth logistics transactions and deliveries across the global supply chain, meeting delivery precision and cost goals.
* Champion continuous improvement by identifying and driving enhancements in our processes, systems, and tools.
* Contribute actively to our digitization journey, exploring and applying AI and other technologies to solve logistics challenges.
* Collaborate actively with internal departments (like Sourcing, Demand&Supply, Sales and IT) and logistics service providers to find synergies and remove obstacles.
* Lead and participate in internal and cross-functional improvement initiatives, translating ideas into tangible results.
* Monitor KPIs, analyze performance data to uncover trends, and drive data-driven improvement activities.
* Share ideas, benchmarks, and best practices to develop the department's capabilities.
* Function as a trusted advisor on logistics-related questions within your area of responsibility.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You are an open and forward-leaning professional with a deep curiosity for improving how things work. You combine a strategic mindset with strong analytical skills, enabling you to see both the big picture and the details. You excel at building relationships and driving collaboration across organizational borders but are equally confident leading independent initiatives. You are enthusiastic about the future of global logistics and the supply chain, actively staying on top of industry trends - especially in technology and AI - to anticipate challenges and opportunities. Your ability to think ahead, adapt, and make fact-based decisions will be key to succeeding in this role.
We would Love to Hear That You Have/Are
* A degree in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Industrial Engineering, or equivalent.
* At least three years of experience in global logistics or supply chain development, with a focus on process improvement and optimization.
* Proven experience with continuous improvement methodologies (e.g., Lean, Six Sigma, Kaizen) in a logistics context.
* Strong proficiency with ERP systems, particularly Dynamics 365, and a demonstrated ability to leverage systems for process enhancement.
* Strong analytical skills with experience using data analytics tools and advanced Excel to support strategic decisions.
* A genuine AI literacy and an interest in how artificial intelligence can be applied to optimize supply chains.
* An initiative-taking mindset with a passion for innovation and continuous improvement.
* Exceptional cross-functional communication and collaboration skills, with a mindset that supports long-term partnerships.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications (CV and personal letter).
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Leo Betschart at
