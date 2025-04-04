Logistics Coordinator, Copenhagen
Logent AB / Speditörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla speditörsjobb i Malmö
2025-04-04
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Logent AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
We are eagerly looking for a Logistics and Customer Service Coordinator to a client company in Copenhagen.
Whether you're early in your career and excited to develop, or you have solid experience in customer service and are interested working in a fast-paced, operational environment - this role could suit you!
Main responsibilities, other than general administrative tasks related to logistics and customer service:
Handle and respond to customer, along with 3PL partners, inquiries
Manage the entire order process, from order to delivery, ensuring smooth and accurate execution
Track stock levels and shipments, addressing potential issues proactively
Follow up on deliveries and handle any issues or claims
In all of your work, you are collaborating with sales, logistics and finance teams to ensure seamless operations.
We are looking for someone who:
Have great communication skills, and a proactive attitude
Takes responsibility
Enjoys working in a high-energy, collaborative team
Are eager to continously develop, both yourself and the company
Have the ability to capture details, while keeping an eye on the bigger picture
Have great communication skills, with a proactive attitude
Requirements for this role:
1-2 years of experience in customer service, order management, supply chain, or a similar field
Fluency in both Danish and English
Good knowledge of Microsoft Office (especially Excel) - Experience with Dynamics or other ERP systems is a bonus
Further info about this role and the recruitment process The office is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Working hours are 08:00-16:00. We're looking for someone who can start as soon as possible, initially for a period of three to six months. This recruitment process is handled by Logent. For further questions about the position, please contact the recruitment manager: Sarah Knutsson, Recruitment Manager, at +46 73 597 53 69 or sarah.knutsson@logent.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Logent AB
(org.nr 556634-4429), http://www.logent.se Arbetsplats
Logent Jobbnummer
9268002