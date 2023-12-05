Level Designer
Who are Level Designers at Liquid Swords
Level Designers at Liquid Swords achieve unforgettable level and world design.
Story is the heartbeat of our game with the City being the main character. This means Level Designer weaves compelling layouts of City, District, and Streets through collaboration with Design, Art, Narrative, Audio and Code.
How Level Designer fits into the bigger picture
Achieving the level and world design goals and advocating for the player through their moment to moment beats, from as granular as street and small spaces all the way up to the districts and larger City as a whole, and all her facets.
This is an opportunity to truly impact the player positively and take full ownership of a large part of their traversal, exploration, and combat experience through Level Design.
Is this you?
You have a penchant for Level and World Building, in your element when building worlds that enhance narrative beats, gameplay mechanics and creative vision.
Skillful in your theory and practical application of Level and World Design.
Experienced problem solving and opportunity finding within game development, having been through cycles of prototyping, pre-production, and production.
An effective communicator with fellow game developers
Technically proficient integrating and blocking out levels in modern engine tech for example Unreal Engine or equivalent (UE4 / UE5)
Founded in 2020, Liquid Swords was established to be purposefully raw and dismantle the silos of game development so that we empower our people to achieve amazing results.
We are cultivating a culture and offering an environment that truly nurtures creativity. Liquid Swords share a common understanding - original ideas inspire great games, and great games are built by remarkable teams. Ersättning
