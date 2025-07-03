Leasing Manager
Do you have previous experience in lease negotiations and knowledge of Swedish rental legislation? Are you at the beginning of your career as a Leasing Manager? Great! We are looking to expand the Swedish Leasing Team at our head office, located at the Central Station in Gothenburg!
Your role in our team
You will be part of the Retail Development team, within the Commercial Department, which manages and develops Lindex's Global Store Portfolio. You play an active role in shaping and executing, on a local level, all activities that support the Lindex Global Store Portfolio network to improve profitability in line with the Store Portfolio Strategy, as well as managing landlord-tenant relationships.
This position involves many stakeholders, and you will collaborate with both external and internal contacts. You will work closely with our Global Leasing Team and our Swedish building and maintenance team.
We understand that you want to know more about the role! You will prepare lease documentation and ensure compliance with both legal and company standards. You will also negotiate lease agreements for renegotiations, re-establishments, rebuilds, and new stores. In addition, the role includes preparing the basis for, and executing, lease terminations.
Is this you?
Then you might be just the person we're looking for. You bring a strategic mindset combined with operational drive, and you thrive when working closely with others to move things forward.
You're energised by change, eager to grow, and comfortable navigating a dynamic environment. You take ownership of your development, value feedback, and are always looking for smarter ways of working - especially through digital tools. You believe in teamwork and are motivated by the opportunity to make a real impact.
We also see that you have:
A bachelor's or master's degree in Economics, Real Estate, or Law
Knowledge of Swedish rental law and practice
Work experience within commercial leasing and retail
Meritorious: experience in retail expansion and leading retail projects
Excellent communication and negotiation skills
Good knowledge of MS Office
Strong financial and analytical skills
We are Lindex.
A growing global fashion company from Sweden. Our dedication to women, sustainability, and the customer runs through everything we do. It's a focus we carry in every step going forward. We are in the middle of an exciting transformation - best described as becoming a global and sustainable fashion company, where being digital comes naturally at every step.
Everything we do is powered by people, and we believe in doing things together - because that's when we can have a greater impact. This mindset, combined with the determination and innovative spirit of our teams, has consistently driven us to deliver positive financial results. If you value flexibility and teamwork, just like we do, you'll feel right at home. We offer a hybrid work setup, with your primary work location at our Gothenburg head office and the option to work remotely when possible. If this resonates with you, then we're probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey?
Apply today - we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we're eager to find the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the stated end date. And since we like to keep things simple, please apply online (and not via email).
