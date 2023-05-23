Leadership & Performance Development Manager to H&M Group
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
At H&M Group, we believe in making great design available to everyone. It's essential in everything we do. Our family of brands - H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M Home, ARKET, Afound and Itsapark - offer customers around the world a wealth of fashion, beauty, accessories and homeware, as well as modern menus with fresh and local produce at some of the brands' in-store eateries.
But design is so much more than just products; it's about clever design processes, efficient product flows, creating experiences that enrich, and smart solutions that benefit all our customers. Sustainability is always at the core of our business. Not only because we like to do what's right - but it's also beneficial for our business. We will continue to push for change and lead the way towards a more inclusive and sustainable fashion future.
Do you want to join us? We will trust you with great responsibility right from the start, reward a passionate mindset and encourage an entrepreneurial spirit.
The People and Organizational development function across H&M Group has developed new ways of working together to be fit for purpose and meet current and future business needs. As a vital part of this, a Community of Expertise (CoE) has been created, with the aim to create value from a cross-functional perspective within the area. We are now looking for our new Leadership & Performance Development Manager to join us!
Job Description
As the Leadership & Performance Development Manager, you will build and secure leadership development experiences and interventions that help formal leaders to continuously build needed skills and knowledge to grow and perform in their roles while helping the company generate meaningful growth and stay competitive. You will develop, implement, and manage the strategy and process for Performance Development at H&M Group globally with the aim of enhancing individual & team performance and thus business value and positive colleague experience. On top of this you will actively collaborate with the entire leadership and learning communities (both within Learning & People Development CoE centrally as well as Regions and Functions) but also with other CoEs'. Your mission is to set leaders up for success by providing development and support that covers the H&M Group's expectations on leadership and makes it easy for leaders drive their own and team's performance and development.
The role also includes, but are not limited to:
People management responsibility for the central Leadership & Performance team within the Learning & Performance Development CoE
Develop and own learning strategies and implement learning initiatives connected to the leadership and performance development, in collaboration and alignment with the Culture & Leadership team
Follow up, measure, and analyze learning interventions and performance
Lead and/or participate in projects and initiatives where Leadership expertise is required.
Give expert advice on Leadership and Performance development to managers, HR, and other functions in H&M Group.
Qualifications
To be successful in the role we see that you have great interpersonal, networking and communication skills, with great ability to build and maintain relationships cross functionally. You have a solid business understanding and the ability to translate business context into actionable steps for learning and development initiatives. You have the ability to build trust among stakeholders, creating collaboration across the organization. You have an agile and solution-oriented mindset and thrive in driving results.
We believe you, as a successful Leadership & Performance Development Manager, are collaborative and passionate about connected with network and deliver business value. You lead and deliver on people and business growth in VUCA World. You are a confident role model who put our values into action, lead effectively and empower individuals and teams to collaborate, create a sense of belonging and trust and take ownership and use their skills/competencies to drive business results.
In addition to your great personality, we see that you have:
A degree in Education or Business or Behaviour Science or Leadership
Certificates in Learning & Performance Development
Learnt to be a coach or drive change management
Experience from managing a team/ part of senior management team
Experience from leading change management
Connected with and been driving functional learning
Been driving transformation/setting and implementing strategies
Experience from securing deliveries and results
Additional Information
This is full-time permanent position based at our Head Office in Stockholm, where you will report to the Head of the CoE.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 4th of June 2023. Due to GDPR we only accept applications through our career page.
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore, we kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases
We are looking forward to hearing from you ! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
7805673