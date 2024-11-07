Lead Mechanical Engineer
European Spallation Source Eric / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2024-11-07
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are looking for a senior Mechanical Engineer to join our Mechanical Engineering, Technology & Analysis (META) Group.
As a Senior Mechanical Engineer within the META Group, you will play a crucial role in supporting and advancing the mechanical infrastructure that underpins our world-leading research facility. The META Group provides essential engineering services across the organisation, from mechanical design and machine engineering to analysis, simulations, and finite element analysis (FEA). This role is a unique opportunity to contribute to the engineering excellence that drives ESS's mission.
In this position, you will be responsible for delivering high-quality mechanical engineering solutions with a primary focus on mechanical design, detailed drawings (including ISO GD&T), mechanical analysis (including FEA), and manufacturing follow-up. As a mechanical engineering authority within ESS, you'll take on a dual assignment; supporting the Vacuum Engineering Group and the Beam Instrumentation Group, with occasional tasks from the Superconducting RF group as well as other parts of the facility. You may also work on ad-hoc assignments from the core META team as needed.
Working closely with the Mechanical Engineering Technology & Analysis (META) Group Leader, you will ensure that your work aligns with ESS standards for quality, safety, and engineering excellence. You'll also collaborate with work package leaders, project managers, and fellow engineers to deliver project milestones and foster a safe, professional environment. Additionally, you'll act as the design authority on all models and drawings within your area, overseeing mechanical reviews, engineering requirements coordination, and component production follow-up to ensure designs meet both functional and safety standards.
This is a full-time, permanent role based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden. It requires exceptional coordination with other teams and consistent adherence to ESS safety regulations and best practices. You will also be responsible for specifying the granularity of models and drawings, working closely with Spatial Integration to maintain ESS's Functional Breakdown Structure (FBS) documentation.
About you:
This is rare opportunity for an exceptional engineer to join a world leading neutron research facility. As this is not an entry level position, you must bring a solid foundation in mechanical engineering as well as substantial, hands-on professional experience in complex design projects. A higher technical or university degree in mechanical engineering or a closely related field is a requirement, as is a minimum of eight years of professional experience in CAD mechanical design engineering - particularly in 3D modelling and 2D technical drawing. With substantial experience of working with CATIA (V5/V6), you'll bring a strong track record in designing intricate machine parts and assemblies with precision and attention to detail. Your experience extends to creating detailed drawings, manufacturing designs, and as-built and redline drawings, with an adept understanding of norms and regulations in mechanical engineering. Your experience from years of work in similar facilities with particle accelerators will be critical for this post.
In addition to your technical competencies, you are skilled in preparing comprehensive design reports, engineering procedures, and technical specifications, and communicating your designs effectively through presentations and documentation. You have experience leading and supervising design projects, assessing responsibility for design packages, and managing resources to meet critical project milestones. Your knowledge spans basic principles in related disciplines - such as civil and electrical engineering - and your ability to work autonomously with limited supervision enables you to manage projects from concept to completion successfully.
An advanced degree in mechanical, aerospace, or nuclear engineering would be beneficial, as would expertise in ISO and GPS tolerancing, mechanical testing, simulations, and FEA analysis (ANSYS or Abaqus). Experience in the unique design requirements of accelerator and detector environments, including vacuum systems and scientific instrumentation, would also be advantageous.
The working language of ESS is English, so the ability to communicate to a very high level in English is also a requirement.
To apply:
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website and be sure to quote the job reference number ESD-52776 in your application.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please contact Daniel Nordin Baker - Recruitment partner - at Daniel.Nordin@ess.eu
. For further information regarding the position, please contact the hiring manager via Nick.Gazis@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson on Mikael.Johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
We look forward to receiving your application soon! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
9000093