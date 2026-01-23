Lead Engineer Wheels and Tyres
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Lead Engineer Wheels and Tyres, to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
Main responsibilities
Design Development of Wheels and Tyres with Tier-1 supplier.
Set specification, verification requirements and integration of components to meet the performance, quality, cost and project timeline targets for components
Define DPR/TR and conduct design reviews. Define component test plans and review test results. Sign off PV and DV test plan.
Close coordination with Cross function team - System Architect, Attribute, ME, Aftermarket team finalise specifications and requirements.
Drive suppliers to meet the performance, quality, cost and project timeline targets requirement and document as per NPD in automotive industry
Coordinate with Suppliers, CAE, Testing Teams for detail verification and validation of requirements
Work in close collaboration with Cross functional team
Secure all deliverables and documentation as per NPD stages
Attend and support agile ceremonies
Knowledge / Experience
Bachelor Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
7-10 years' work experience with automotive segment. Preferably in 3-4 years' experience in Wheels and Tyres component development for passenger cars.
Experience New product Development, Value addition and cost save ideas from concept phase development and industrialization phase development in automotive industry
Knowledge of product development stages, Technical Logical Delivery Plan
Documentation for component and system (DFMEA, Design reviews, DPR & ESOW, DV PV Plan etc)
Project Management - Milestone deliveries, Cost Management for components in ownership, PPAP
BOM Management EBOM and Material BOM with Team Center/KDP experience
Competence in technical specifications e.g. 2D/3D drawings, GDnT, and attribute sign off. documentation.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
