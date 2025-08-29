Lead Data Engineer
2025-08-29
Do you want to build data solutions that keep the world moving?
TRATON is transforming the transport industry together with its brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. In this role, you will work in close collaboration with Scania in Sweden, contributing to innovative and sustainable solutions that deliver real value for our customers. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - guide everything we do.
Role Summary
You will be part of a cross-functional team developing data-driven services that improve efficiency and maximize vehicle uptime, making a real difference for Traton's customers. Our work spans areas such as:
Generative AI & LLMs
Predictive Maintenance & Diagnostics
Computer Vision
Advanced Analytics
DataOps & MLOps
We build on a modern AWS-based ML platform and a Snowflake data platform to deliver scalable, innovative solutions across the Scania ecosystem.
Job Responsibilities
Lead the design, development, and governance of a scalable data platform.
Drive the transition from Data Lake to Data Mesh.
Build and maintain reliable data pipelines, APIs, and backend systems.
Ensure data quality, accessibility, documentation, and compliance across domains.
Manage governance topics such as user access, data sharing, and compliance to ensure secure and appropriate use of data.
Collaborate with data scientists, ML engineers, and product teams.
Contribute to the long-term vision of Traton's data ecosystem.
Who You Are
You are an experienced Data Engineer with strong backend skills and a passion for building scalable, reliable data solutions. You combine business understanding with technical expertise, and you thrive in a collaborative, innovative environment where the results of your work are directly visible to customers.
Besides this, you have/are:
Solid experience in AWS cloud architecture and data governance.
Solid experience in using data warehouses such as Snowflake.
Skilled in data engineering, backend development, and data pipelines.
Enthusiastic about data quality and cleaning as a foundation for analytics.
Forward-looking, with a strong interest in Data Mesh principles.
Strong communicator who can bridge technical and business needs.
Fluent in English
Nice to have: Experience using tools like Snowflake, DBT, Witboost, and Collibra.
This Is Us
Our team is diverse in background and experience, offering great opportunities for both professional and personal growth. We are at the forefront of applying AI technologies in the aftermarket, innovating, prototyping, and deploying solutions in close collaboration with our customers, who value the impact of our work. We foster an environment where people are encouraged to develop, share knowledge, and reach their full potential.
Traton Offers
We offer a dynamic and flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including access to our Sergel and Midway hubs. You can benefit from training at our health center Gröndal or a wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible working hours, and the possibility of company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and for those living in Stockholm, our Scania Job Express buses provide convenient access to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-14.
Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Mansoureh Jesmani, hiring manager, Mansoureh.jesmani@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is beeing handeled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9483056