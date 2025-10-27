Lead Cyber Security Advisor
2025-10-27
Job Description
The Cyber Security Advisory Team at H&M Group is essential in safeguarding our information and technology assets. We offer strategic and operational cyber security guidance to our business stakeholders to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our systems.
We foster a culture of collaboration, transparency, and trust. In this role, you will build and maintain strong relationships with our business stakeholders, ensuring their cyber security needs are effectively addressed.
Key Responsibilities
Lead Comprehensive Security Assessments: Lead and oversee in-depth security assessments of both in-house and third-party solutions to ensure stringent compliance with H&M's security standards.
Strategic Risk Management: Lead advanced security maturity and risk assessment frameworks for internal and external partners, providing strategic insights and recommendations that align with business goals and demonstrate leadership impact.
Business Integration: Collaborate with senior business leaders to align cyber security strategies with business objectives, facilitating the achievement of goals while ensuring robust security measures that support long-term business strategy.
Advisory Expertise: Serve as a trusted advisor to senior management, providing expert guidance on emerging threats, regulatory requirements, and best practices in cyber security, demonstrating functional expertise and strategic influence.
What We Value
A collaborative, non-hierarchical approach to teamwork.
Transparency and trust in all interactions.
A proactive mindset in addressing cyber security challenges.
If you are passionate about cyber security and ready to make a significant impact, we would love to hear from you.
Qualifications
5+ years of experience working with Cyber Security in an Enterprise environment
Strong understanding of cyber security concepts, ability to give technical advice to business in security matters
Proven experience of cyber security or privacy frameworks, standards, and regulations, such as ISO 27001, NIST, CIS, and GDPR
Having a business mindset - understanding the needs and way of working in business and being a strategic partner to help them reach their goals
Experience with highly effective and strong communication with business stakeholders in all levels of an organization
Familiarity with AI, Generative AI and ML
Experience of the retail industry is a merit
Curiosity and learning mindset are also crucial to be successful in this role since it requires to work with new technologies before they're launched to bigger audiences. Showcasing how you stay on top of new knowledge is very important for us and reflects our emphasis on continuous learning and innovation.
Additional Information
Who We Are
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
This role is based out of Stockholm, Sweden. For this role are unable to provide relocation assistance or visa sponsorship. Applicants must have existing work authorization for the country in which the role is located.
Why You'll Love Working Here
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Join Us
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9574787