Laboratory assistant in Chemistry
2024-11-28
We are looking for a laboratory assistant in Chemistry for a fixed-term position at the Man-Technology-Environment (MTM) Research Centre with possibility of extension.
Background
The MTM Research Centre at Örebro University focuses on applied research on chemical compounds of different origin in the environment and their relations to sustainable development. One project focuses on per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in food production near contaminated areas. PFAS are man-made chemicals and have been found in the environment. Some studies have shown some health effects upon exposure to these substances. In this project, concentrations of PFAS will be measured in various food items where these areas are connected to PFAS contamination.
Duties and responsibilities
The laboratory assistant will support the analysis of PFAS in food samples within the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency project. The work includes sample extraction, separation, identification and quantification of the target compounds including necessary QA/QC steps and documentation of the results.
Qualifications
The candidate shall have a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry or equivalent degree and be very familiar with the steps of chemical analysis of PFAS including TFA at trace levels using SFC-MS/MS and LC/MS-MS methods. Experience in sample preparation with solid and liquid samples especially with food would be a merit. Fluency in English is required.
Great importance will be attached to your personal qualities; the ability to work independently and engage with other people in a way that instils confidence; and a good track-record when it comes to cooperation.
We expect you to be flexible and open to change and that you take a quality-driven and responsible approach to your duties.
Information
This is a 50 % fixed-term position for 3 months with possibility of extension. At Örebro University, salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience.
For more information about the position, contact Leo Yeung +46 19 30 14 21, email: Leo.Yeung@oru.se
, or Ingrid Jogsten Ericson, +46 19 30 12 09, email: ingrid.ericson@oru.se
(Head of department), or Henrik Olsson, +46 19 30 12 36, email: henrik.olsson@oru.se
(Head of school).
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Covering letter, outlining how you believe you can contribute to the continued development of Örebro University
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
• Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying your knowledge and skills
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
The application deadline is 2024-12-12. We look forward to receiving your application!
