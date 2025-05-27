Laboratory assistant in Chemistry
We are looking for a laboratory assistant for a fixed-term position at School of Science and Technology at Örebro University.
Background
The research at Man-Technology-Environment research centre (MTM) focuses on applied research on chemicals in the environment.
We seek a laboratory assistant for sample preparation and cell-based analysis of water and sediment samples in an ongoing research project.
Duties and responsibilities
The laboratory assistant will be responsible for sample preparation including sample preparation and extraction of water and sediment samples, as well as cell-based assays of the samples.
Qualifications
The person we are looking for has BSc or MSc in the area of environmental or bioanalytical chemistry or related field.
You should have relevant laboratory experience with cell-based reporter gene assays and data analysis. Experience in measuring both agonistic and antagonistic activities is considered an advantage.
You should be organized, methodical, and able to work both independently and as part of a team. Fluency in English is required. We expect you to be flexible and open to change and that you take a quality-driven and responsible approach to your duties.
Information
This is a fixed-term full-time position for 3 months. At Örebro University, salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience.
For more information about the position, contact Maria Larsson +46 19 30 13 70, email: maria.larsson@oru.se
, or Head of Natural Science Ingrid Ericson Jogsten, +46 19 30 12 09, email: ingrid.ericson@oru.se
.
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Covering letter, outlining how you believe you can contribute to the continued development of Örebro University
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
• Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying your knowledge and skills
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
The application deadline is 2025-06-10. We look forward to receiving your application!
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
