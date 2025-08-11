L2 Support Engineer/Field Engineer
Quantum Services AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quantum Services AB i Stockholm
Quantum Services AB is seeking an experienced L2 Support Engineers or Field Engineers for a project involving the installation and commissioning of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) systems and Environmental Monitoring Systems (EMS) at multiple sites across Sweden. You will be responsible for on-site hardware installation, network connectivity checks, and coordination with remote teams to ensure timely and accurate deployment.
Responsibilities:
Install and mount RDU501 Units in network racks.
Install and configure Temperature & Humidity Sensors.
Verify network connections and SNMP availability.
Coordinate with remote teams for DCIM system onboarding and commissioning.
Ensure correct power connections.
Perform physical site checks for cabling and network integration.
Document each installation and provide daily reports.
Requirements:
Proven experience in data center infrastructure deployments (rack, cabling, EMS, SNMP).
Knowledge of SNMP protocols, power strips, and environmental monitoring devices.
Basic networking skills for device connectivity checks.
Ability to read and follow site layouts.
Strong troubleshooting skills for hardware installations.
Good English communication skills for collaboration with remote teams.
Ability to follow safety and site access protocols.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-10
E-post: workatquantumservices@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "IT-tekniker/Datatekniker". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quantum Services AB
(org.nr 559460-3184) Jobbnummer
9452482