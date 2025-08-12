kitchen assistant

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Stockholm
2025-08-12


Our customer is a fast-paced food production company specializing in meatballs, hamburgers, and other meat products. They are looking for motivated kitchen help and dishwasher staff to join their team in Kista/Akalla. If you enjoy physical work in a dynamic environment and want a stable full-time position, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.

Location:

Kista/Akalla, Stockholm

Who we are looking for:

kitchen assistent

Your responsibilities:

• Assist in everyday production tasks: mincing meat, preparing meatball mixes, frying burgers, and cooking meatballs;

- Clean production machines, kitchen, and work areas;

- Pack products according to standards;

- Maintain cleanliness and hygiene throughout the kitchen and production areas.

Requirements:

• No Swedish required;

• upper-intermediate English proficiency (able to handle most job-related communication independently);

• English speaking is a plus;

• hardworking with a positive attitude;

• kitchen experience is a plus but not mandatory;

• clean, organized, and knowledgeable about kitchen hygiene and cleaning procedures.

Your Profile:

• Motivated to work hard and be productive;

• Independent and proactive - able to identify tasks that need doing without constant supervision.

What the employer offers:

• Full-time permanent employment;

• working hours: Monday to Friday, 07:00-15:00;

• work clothes and uniform provided.

Important:

This position is part of a project co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project supports the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-20
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
9455628

