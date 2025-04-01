Junior Mechanical Engineer
2025-04-01
We are looking for a Junior Mechanical Designer who will be part of a Scrum team developing and maintaining a number of distribution equipment for a global company in Lund.
Start is ASAP, One Year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
The department works in cross functional teams including Automation engineers, Test engineers, Mechanical designers etc.
We expect you to provide efficient mechanical solutions to the development of dynamic functions. The team performs continuous improvements and new development on Distribution Equipment e.g. cardboard packers, film wrappers etc.
Your daily tasks may include:
Design and calculation of functions in the equipment according to specifications
Testing, both physical and virtual, of designed functions
Estimation of development work: effort, cost and risks
Assisting assembly of functions
Troubleshooting when there are problems, both internally and potentially at customers
Collaborate with Mechanical designers and supplier managers to efficiently place orders using CAD software to generate necessary documentation
Required skills:
Creo
You should have experience and interest of design, documentation and verification in a wide range of dynamic mechanical functions.
You are expected to take responsibility to drive activities or task from start to end
You have excellent collaboration skills and enjoys working with others
CAD Simulations
Preferred skills:
Design experience and especially within distribution equipment
Scrum way of working
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP, One Year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-11
