Junior Material Engineer

At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Start your career development and become Tetra Pak's next Future Talent! We are looking for highly motivated new graduates to join us in 2025!
Future Talent Programme is a Trainee Program within Tetra Pak. We offer a permanent position from start in September 2025 at our site in Lund. You will onboard an individually designed development program for 18 months connected to a specific position and the Tetra Pak organization. During the program you will participate in trainings and job rotations throughout various parts of Tetra Pak to explore your potential and grow as a person. As a Trainee here with us, you will get to know our entire business and collaborate with colleagues all over the world. And this is just the beginning of your Tetra Pak career!
Visit https://www.tetrapak.com/about-tetra-pak/careers/future-talent
and read more about Tetra Pak Future Talent Program!
You will be based in Lund, Sweden but you will work in a global arena. Your home organisation is the central Supplier Management organization, responsible for the base materials (polymer, paperboard etc.) technical supplier management. We secure supply of sustainable, safe, price-competitive base materials at the required quality level for our factories and customers. We also support and contribute to base material innovation, addressing sustainability challenges.
What you will do
As our new Future Talent - Material Engineer you will:
Work with base materials related to our packaging material and additional materials
Lead Base Material Technology data digitalization internally and with suppliers, as well as be our quality data tool superuser
Develop our data science and statistics capability to meet future needs
Support specification management by driving supplier quality data analysis including some basic programming, transferring data to fact-based decision making and knowledge building
Support supplier managers and specialists with analysis of test results including statistical evaluations
Drive quality investigations and other activities jointly with suppliers, internal and external stakeholders, while ensuring good communication and collaboration.
We believe you have
You have a relevant university degree at a Master level in Engineering (Graduated 2024-2025), preferably with studies connected to materials, chemistry and/or food technology
Skills in statistics as well as coding skills in Python, MatLab or similar is an advantage
You have a strong analytical mind-set and interest to build knowledge from data
You are a team player that enjoy helping others understand complex data in an easily explainable way, allowing them to draw relevant conclusions
You are a true finisher and have the ability to work independently
You are fluent in English, with good communication skills, written and spoken.
Previous international studies/experience are considered meritorious
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2025-01-06.
To know more about the position contact Catarina Wamsler at +46 46 36 5070.
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253.
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and the Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533.
