Junior Exterior Designer
2023-05-05
For our client we are looking for a Junior Exterior Designer.
Assignment Description:
Create and deliver design proposals according to design brief and project constraints in assigned tasks. Deliver and prepare presentation material for reviews. Participate in design reviews. Work with and guide computer and clay modelers.
Requirements:
University degree in transportation design.
0 to 2 years' experience, preferably at major automotive OEMs.
Outstanding drawing and 2D communication skills.
Professional competencies in English, spoken and written.
Chinese, spoken and written is a plus.
Strong knowledge of CAD 3D design process and software such as Alias, VRED,
Blender, Photoshop or equivalent image processing software.
Personal attributes:
Open minded, eager to develop, a good team worker.
Strong drive, communicative with good presentation skills, flexible and able to work under constrained time schedules and frequently revised circumstances.
