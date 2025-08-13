Junior Data Engineer
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful. And this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for a Data Migration Architect to join our team in Sweden.
About the team
Cognizant collaborates with all major hyperscale's and relevant software vendors in the data and AI space. This includes partnerships with industry leaders such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Snowflake, and Databricks. Our comprehensive approach ensures that we leverage the best tools and technologies to deliver scalable, secure, and efficient solutions. Additionally, we are supported locally by our dedicated Centres of Excellence, which operate both nearshore and offshore. These centres provide specialized expertise and resources, ensuring that we can meet the unique needs of our clients and drive innovation in AI and data cost effectively.
About the role
We are looking for a motivated and detail-oriented Junior Data Engineer to join our BFS analytics team. You will support the development and deployment of scalable data products on a modern enterprise analytics platform powered by Azure, Databricks, Immuta, and Unity Catalog. This role offers hands-on experience in data product architecture, pipeline development, and integration with legacy and modern data systems.
Key Responsibilities:
Assist in designing and building data products with a foundational understanding of data product architecture.
Develop and maintain data pipelines using Python, Spark, and Databricks.
Support integration efforts with Ab Initio or Informatica ETL tools. Collaborate with senior engineers to implement CI/CD and MLOps workflows. Participate in release planning and deployment activities across environments.
Work within a SAFe Agile framework, contributing to sprint planning, reviews, and retrospectives.
Document data processes, lineage, and metadata for governance and audit readiness.
Required Skills & Experience:
1-3 years of experience in data engineering or related field.
Basic proficiency in Python, SQL, and Spark. * Exposure to Azure and Databricks platforms.
Familiarity with ETL tools such as Ab Initio or Informatica.
Understanding of DevOps/MLOps concepts and tools (e.g., Git, Azure DevOps).
Experience working in Agile environments, preferably SAFe Agile.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Preferred Qualifications:
Internship or project experience in BFS or data analytics domain.
Certifications in Azure Fundamentals or Databricks.
Exposure to data governance tools like Immuta or Unity Catalog
What you can expect
Become part of a 'flag ship' success story - We go through enormous growth!
Organization driven by technology - We have a tremendous technology backbone
Environment where you can make your own ideas reality
Drive your own career
Market conforms benefits
The Cognizant community:
We are a high caliber team who appreciate and support one another. Our people uphold an energetic, collaborative and inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Cognizant is a global community with more than 300,000+ associates around the world.
We don't just dream of a better way - we make it happen.
We take care of our people, clients, company, communities and climate by doing what's right.
We foster an innovative environment where you can build the career path that's right for you.
About us:
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant (a member of the NASDAQ-100 and one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2024) is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.
If you have a disability that requires reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or submit an application, please email CareersNA2@cognizant.com
with your request and contact information.
Disclaimer:
Compensation information is accurate as of the date of this posting. Cognizant reserves the right to modify this information at any time, subject to applicable law.
