Junior Clay Modeller needed!
Perido AB / Musikinstrumentmakarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla musikinstrumentmakarjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-27
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How does a car design idea become a physical model? What does the work between design and craftsmanship look like? And would you like to develop in a creative environment where the vehicles of the future take shape? Please continue reading!
About the position
We are looking for a Junior Clay Modeller for our client; a Swedish automotive R&D company focused on developing vehicle platforms and advanced technologies for passenger cars within a global automotive group. You will be working from the office in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
As a Junior Clay Modeller, you will work with automotive design programs through the creation and refinement of high-quality physical models. In this entry-level role, you will work closely with experienced modelers, designers, and engineers, contributing to the digital-to-physical development process while building your craftsmanship in a professional studio environment.
Responsibilities:
Assist in the creation and refinement of interior and exterior clay models
Prepare and handle clay, including basic surface development and finishing
Support CNC milling preparation and post-milling finishing processes
Work from digital data, sketches, and design direction to support model development
Assist with 3D scanning, model setup, and armature development
Maintain and update clay models for design reviews to ensure accurate representation of design intent
Collaborate with designers, digital modelers, and studio engineers
Continuously develop skills and craftsmanship under the guidance of senior modelers
Your characteristics
To succeed as a Junior Clay Modeler, you are eager to learn and develop your skills while working closely with more experienced colleagues. You are a collaborative and supportive team player who thrives in fast-paced, iterative environments and approaches tasks with a proactive, solution-oriented mindset. With strong attention to detail and a focus on quality, you continuously improve your craftsmanship, take feedback constructively, and demonstrate reliability and punctuality in your work.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity?
We look forward to reading your application in English today!
Qualifications:
Initial professional experience or relevant training in clay modeling within automotive or industrial design environments
Basic knowledge of interior and exterior clay modeling techniques and studio modeldevelopment processes
Familiarity with digital-to-physical workflows and an understanding of how digital data supports physical model creation
Ability to support preparation of clay models for scanning, CNC milling, and finishing activities under guidance from experienced modellers
Understanding of collaborative studio environments and willingness to work closely with designers, CAS modelers, and engineers
Good manual skills, craftsmanship, and attention to detail
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written English
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2026-12-31. Start 2026-04-20.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her through charlotte.crowley@perido.se
.
Let us help you take the next step in your career
Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. With us, you will find a wide variety of assignments, where you can either be employed directly by a company or work as a consultant through Perido. We are one of Sweden's largest consulting firms for professionals, which gives you many opportunities. As a consultant, you become an important part of our organization and contribute your expertise within our clients' organizations.
Read more about us at Perido: https://perido.se/om-oss/
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still cannot find what you are looking for, you are welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
. Please always include the position reference number 35750 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status or disclose the client company if it is not stated in the job advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35750". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://www.perido.se Jobbnummer
9822711