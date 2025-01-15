Junior Android Application Engineer
Nexer Tech Talent AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-01-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Tech Talent AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
Did you recently graduated with a degree in computer science and want to work with Android development? To one of our client we are nowlooking for a junior Andriod Application Engineerwith an interest in programming.By starting your career with a talent programyou will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as junior Android Application Engineer
We are looking for individuals passionate about Android Application Developmentandworking with HMI and graphic subsystems.
Your daily work task will be:
Design and implement systems, working with Android, Java, Kotlin andSQL/databases.
Take ownership of projects.
Interact with customers.
communication with clients to understand their needs and deliver tailored solutions.
Embrace your creativity to approach challenges from unique angles, fostering innovative problem-solving.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the client, located in Gothenburg. We are seeking for someone who can start asap.
You will be coached by a mentor at the clientand by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the company.
Desired qualifications:
Are at the start of your career and hold a bachelor or master degree in computer science or relevant field
Have an interest in problem solving
As a person you are outgoing and like to share your knowledge with others
You are constantly up-to-date on new technologies
Good knowledge in Android, Java, SQL, Kotlin, Linux, CAN Communication etc.
Has good knowledge in English, both verbal and written
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Tech Talent AB
(org.nr 556975-4962) Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent Kontakt
Johanna Norman johanna.norman@nexergroup.com 0702185546 Jobbnummer
9105606