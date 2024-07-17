IT System Manager - Energy Grids
2024-07-17
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
All employees at Vattenfall are energized by one essential goal: to power climate smarter living and become fossil free within one generation. In this position you will be managing applications that run to support our Wind Operations & Heat Grids in the UK, the Netherlands and Sweden.
You will play a key role in providing stable, high performing and user friendly solutions to support our on- and offshore Wind Operations and Heat Grids. As allround System Manager, you will be working on multiple systems, all being used for our asset driven energy business. Some examples you will be working on: a new system being built to monitor the Heat Grid across the UK, and you will be running tailored software installations for engineers who are working on feasibility studies where to build our new on- and offshore Wind farms
As our System Manager you will join an international IT team spread over different locations in Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands. Daily cooperation is mostly done virtual. You will be working in close cooperation with colleagues from our Wind and Heat business. There is a focus on application maintenance and incident management but it will include as well some requirement engineering, technical design and development. Your main focus will be to:
Maintain the systems (patches, issues, updates, upgrades)
Install specific software used by our Wind Engineers allowing them to calculate feasibility to build new wind farms
Advice users on both implementing new features as well as solving issues
Take part in large projects, bringing in your IT knowledge
Organize work both internally as with external suppliers on specific projects and changes
Qualifications
Are you an experienced and allround IT generalist? Is providing stable and secure operations giving you satisfaction, in a technical environment? And, you are looking for a stable, interesting and international working environment with a good work-life balance? Then this is your job! In addition you bring:
A bachelor or university degree
An interest in the energy sector
Generic IT knowledge both functional and technical
Experience in incident management and issue resolving
Eagerness to learn new solutions, specifically used in the energy industry
IT Infrastructure knowledge (patching, operating systems, databases, SSL certificates etc.)
Excellent English skills and ideally a local language (Swedish, German or Dutch)
We use ThingsWorx as one of our building tools, some experience working with that is an advantage
Location
You can choose to be based in one or our locations in Sweden (Stockholm or Lulea) or the Netherlands (Amsterdam Zuid-Oost). Very limited travelling between these locations will be part of the job, but most of the cooperation will be done virtual.
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development like hybrid working, flexible working, and a good work-life valance. Some quotes of your future team members:
Marc (GE): "What I enjoy most is working in a multicultural team in a variety of energy projects (heat and hydro power) and countries. Regarding my role, data-driven analysis and decisions are of crucial importance in today's energy transition goals and for a greener future, and therefore I enjoy playing an active part in keeping data available and flowing where it is required."
Bob (NL): "Collaborating with diverse business units is something I like, it gave me insights in different energy utility workflows. Over the past year, I learnt about power quality, heat networks, and asset management of wind farms, among other things. Also working together with a lot of other IT specialists. I've learnt a lot about security principles for example."
More Information
We welcome your application in English via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Folmer Koper, Recruiter, via phone: +31 6 38710915.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
